FNAF Movie: All 11 Characters from the Game Who Appear

Here is a comprehensive list of all 11 characters from the original Five Nights at Freddy's games, which appear in the new FNAF movie.

The FNAF movie just released worldwide in theaters and streaming on Peacock simultaneously, so fans can now see the world of the beloved game franchise like they never have before. Sadly, not everyone has been enjoying the experience.

As it currently stands, the project is sitting at a 24% critic approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes—which is a far cry from where many were hoping the reception would be.

Either way, the FNAF adaptation does a great job at honoring the games, which will be clear to anyone who has previously virtually survived the night shift at Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza.

The Characters From the Games That Made the Cut

This article contains spoilers for Five Nights at Freddy's.

Mike Schmidt

Josh Hutcherson

Josh Hutcherson plays Mike, the security guard—yes, the same one who gamers play as in the series' first game. However, fans never actually saw his physical appearance in the original Five Nights at Freddy's.

While the movie did a lot of unique work with the character, there is one big twist that the film never worked with. Mike is the son of William Afton, the serial killer who murdered the missing children. However, canonically speaking, that information is not confirmed, but it is the fan-favorite theory for many.

Vanessa Afton

Elizabeth Lail

The handling of Elizabeth Lail’s Vanessa Afton in this new film is interesting, to say the least. The movie confirms that Vanessa, who first appeared in the virtual reality (VR) game Five Nights at Freddy's: Help Wanted, is secretly the daughter of William Afton.

While that’s the prevalent theory regarding her game incarnation, the twist isn’t confirmed in the lore outside of Blumhouse’s new film.

In the games, Vanessa makes her first physical appearance in Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach, where she is the main antagonist and a follower of the digital virus Glitchtrap (basically a form of William Afton). Needless to say, she is not as innocent as her big-screen counterpart.

William Afton & Springtrap

Matthew Lillard

The serial killer behind it all unsurprisingly makes an appearance in Five Nights at Freddy's. The movie reveals in the final act of the movie that Matthew Lillard’s Steve Raglan, the man who hired Josh Hutcherson’s Mike in the first place, is actually the demented William Afton.

As an added gift to the fans, he even puts on the Springtrap costume in an attempt to kill Mike and Abby. While he doesn’t succeed, he does manage to get a knife into Vanessa’s gut, his own daughter.

While the end of the movie seems to suggest William is dead, it’s hard to imagine that his story is done just yet.

Freddy Fazbear

Universal Pictures

As one might expect, the mascot of the entire franchise is all over Five Nights at Freddy’s—both the games and the film. He is the singer of the pizza place’s animatronic band.

It’s assumed that Liam Hendrix’s ghost child, who could be Gabriel from the games, is the mysterious soul inhabiting Freddy’s animatronic.

Bonnie the Bunny

Universal Pictures

Bonnie is a blue bunny who serves as the guitarist in Freddy Fazbear’s band.

David Huston Doty’s bunny-eared ghost kid, possibly named Jeremiah, is likely the spirit trapped inside Bonnie’s exoskeleton.

Chica and Her Cupcake

Universal Pictures

Chica is the backup singer of the animatronic band that entertains guests of Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza. She is yellow and wears a bib reading “Let’s Eat!!”

The duck animatronic also carries around her trusty companion, Cupcake—who is proven to be quite deadly.

Chica’s mechanical frame is probably brought to life by the spirit of Jophielle Love’s unnamed character, though the details are never explicitly confirmed in the new movie.

Scary Foxy

Universal Pictures

While Foxy the Pirate is one of the original animatronics of Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza, he isn’t part of the band. Instead, he has his own stage and one-man show.

It’s not confirmed in the movie, but the spirit inhabiting Fox’s metal frame is likely that of Asher Colton Spence’s hook-handed ghost kid.

Balloon Boy

ScottGames

While Balloon Boy doesn’t get possessed by any spirits in the new Five Nights at Freddy's film, he does make a couple of appearances, where he gives Josh Hutcherson’s Mike some good jump scares.

Perhaps the creepy little figure might pose more of a threat in a future film?

Circus Baby

ScottGames

Circus Baby first appeared in the game Five Nights at Freddy's: Sister Location. While she never comes alive, she does technically pop up in the new film.

Her empty exoskeleton can be seen in a storage closet in Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza, one which Chica attempts to stuff Abby into later in the movie.

Five Nights at Freddy's is now streaming on Peacock and playing in theaters worldwide.