The release of Five Nights at Freddy's revealed that popular YouTube game theorist MatPat has a secret cameo in the film.

The FNAF movie brings the famous video game series developed by Scott Cawthon to the screen for the first time. Many are familiar with FNAF's infamous animatronics and have been eagerly awaiting to see their translation into film.

The simplicity of the plot in FNAF games has led to an explosion of interest online over the years, with fans working to piece together the truth of the game's lore. Some fans have even made quite a name for themselves doing this and that dedication has paid off in the Five Nights at Freddy's movie.

MatPat's Five Nights at Freddy's Cameo explained

After much speculation over whether any YouTubers will appear in the FNAF movie, it seems the director, Emma Tammi, decided to include at least one.

MatPat, the mind behind The Game Theorists, has been dissecting Five Nights at Freddy's lore for years, with the intention of solving the game's biggest mysteries, such as The Bite of '87.

His videos regularly receive millions of views, with MatPat being so prominent within the fandom that he's even been recognized in the games themselves. The spin-off FNAF game Freddy in Space 2 features the secret villains, the Mad Theorists, who are designed to look like MatPat and his wife, Stephanie.

This ongoing passion for the games has now paid off with a small MatPat cameo in the new FNAF movie.

The appearance is short and sweet with MatPat appearing as a waiter at Sparky's who serves Jane, the aunt of Josh Hutcherson's character Mike, and her comrades while they scheme an attack on Freddy's Pizzeria.

During the scene, MatPat has only a few things to say, including pushing the group to order breakfast as it's the most important meal of the deal. MatPat's part in the scene ends with the delivery of his famous line "that's just a theory."

Are There More YouTubers in The FNAF Movie?

Ever since the FNAF movie was announced, fans have been wondering whether it will feature cameos from within the online fandom. While it's a quick appearance, fans who know MatPat will no doubt appreciate the way he has been working into the movie.

MatPat isn't the only YouTuber who appears in the FNAF movie either. CoryxKenshin shows up briefly as a taxi driver in the film who picks up Freddy and Abby to go to the Pizzeria.

One prominent YouTuber is missing, however. Marikiplier is undoubtedly one of the most famous online personalities in the FNAF space. Whether he was ever offered a role in Five Nights at Freddy's is unclear, but with the movie's ending leaving things open for a potential sequel, there's still time for him to appear.

Five Nights at Freddy's is streaming on Peacock and playing in theaters worldwide.