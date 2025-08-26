Avengers: Doomsday Star Doesn't Know What The Movie Is About (But I'm Not Worried About It)

One of the stars of Marvel Studios' Avengers: Doomsday, due to arrive in 2026, let fans in on how much of the story and plot he actually knows. Doomsday is one of over half a dozen confirmed movies in the MCU set to debut over the next few years, and arguably the biggest outside of Avengers: Secret Wars. However, considering the studios' knack for secrecy, it is no surprise that little is known about this highly anticipated sequel.

Avengers: Doomsday star Alan Cumming shared insight into his experience filming the 2026 MCU movie. Cumming will join the Marvel Studios epic as Kurt Wagner/Nightcrawler, marking his second time playing the role after first bringing the blue-skinned mutant to life in 2003's X2. Now, as he suits up in the role for the first time in nearly a quarter of a century, he details how different the experience.

Speaking with Gold Derby while promoting Season 4 of The Traitors, Cumming explained how he "did the entire film in isolation" during his time on set. He also detailed how Marvel used "fake names" for characters and "lots of green screen" and "face replacement," even hinting that a previous plot point he believed he spoiled might have been wrong:

"I did the entire film in isolation. Lots of green screen, face replacement. They even gave characters fake names. I don’t know who I was acting with half the time. I broke the internet by mentioning something once, but honestly, I might have got it wrong."

Cumming previously teased a fight between Nightcrawler and Pedro Pascal's Mister Fantastic, seemingly spoiling an exciting X-Men vs. Fantastic Four duel in Doomsday. However, considering these new comments, he may have recollected the experience differently from how it actually happened.

Cumming is one of 27 actors confirmed to appear in Avengers: Doomsday, the MCU's fifth Avengers movie and the first since 2019's Avengers: Endgame. Generations of Marvel stars will team up to take on Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom, whose undisclosed plans will bring the multiverse to the brink of collapsing. Avengers: Doomsday is due to hit theaters on December 18, 2026.

Why Avengers: Doomsday Filming Process Is Not So Scary

Hearing Cumming's filming experience for Avengers: Doomsday may alarm some fans, particularly considering that Marvel delayed both of the next two Avengers movies until December 2026 and December 2027. However, looking at past Marvel films, this strategy does not differ much from what Marvel Studios has done in the past.

Particularly for bigger films in Marvel history, the studio has taken lengthy precautions to keep plot points and spoilers secret. This happens most often on films with extensive cast lists, such as Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, which feature interactions and fights that usually cause mayhem upon first viewings.

As of writing, only a few minor details about Avengers: Doomsday's plot have leaked to the public through rumors and reports. Many also expect the cast list to expand mightily, as heroes like Spider-Man, Captain Marvel, and most of the OG Avengers have not been confirmed for appearances yet.