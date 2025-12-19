7 Anime Series Returning With New Seasons In January 2026

The start of next year is coming in with a bang, as several fan-favorite anime have already been confirmed to return with new seasons starting in January 2026. The end of 2025 has been absolutely killer when it comes to big-name anime titles. Not only have franchises like Demon Hunter and Chainsaw Man dominated the global box office, but new episodes of series like Sakamoto Days, Dandadan, and Ranma 1/2 have kept fans entertained from week to week.

That wave of momentum is set to continue heading into 2026. Netflix, Crunchyroll, and several other platforms have begun rolling out their 2026 release slates, including some heavy-hitters in the anime space, back for more fun. This is on top of some of the exciting new series in the way, like the Witch Hat Atelier and a new take on the beloved Ghost in the Shell.

This, of course, is in addition to all the other amazing content set to grace our screens in the next 12 months, with major releases from Star Wars, Marvel, and DC also planned.

Every Anime Returning With New Seasons in January 2026

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes Season 2

Crunchyroll

After the mainline My Hero Academia series came to its epic conclusion to end 2025, the hit Vigilantes spin-off will drop its second batch of episodes in early 2026. Set to debut on Crunchyroll in the U.S., My Hero Academia: Vigilantes Season 2 begins its run on Monday, January 5.

The new season will pick up with main character Kochi, a young man with one of the franchise's super-powered Quirks, who works as a hero despite being licensed as one. Season 2 is set to cover the dark "School Days" arc, further exploring the world of illegal heroes and introducing a new, dangerous substance known as Trigger.

JUJUTSU KAISEN The Culling Game Part 1

Crunchyroll

It has been a long time coming, but the hotly anticipated next season of Jujutsu Kaisen is set to debut as one of 2026's first big-name anime returns. The spell-slinging series, which follows up-and-coming sorcerer Yuji Itadori, will be back with the first part of its beloved Culling Game arc from the manga.

Starting its run on Thursday, January 8, 2026, Jujutsu Kaisen: The Culling Game Part 1 marks the show's third season. This time, Yuji and co will be pushed to the brink as they enter into a Hunger Games-style competition with other sorcerers to stop a villainous plan to take over the consciousness of all of Japan.

Chained Soldier Season 2

Crunchyroll

On Thursday, January 8, 2026, Chained Soldier Season 2 debuts. Back with more of its interdimensional fun, the hit anime returns after just one year since its debut season earned near-universal praise for its epic sci-fi story.

The series, from anime studio Seven Arcs, centers on an alternate future Japan in which otherworldly portals are beginning to emerge all over the country. To keep humanity safe, the government then establishes a new unit of dimension-hopping female soldiers. It is these fearless warriors that the series centers on.

Fire Force Season 3 Part 2

Crunchyroll

In 2026, fans are about to get more fire-fighting action from the team at Fire Force. Fire Force Season 3 Part 2 starts on Friday, January 9, 2026, finishing off the show's third season, which has been ongoing since April 2025.

Season 3 Part 2 will be it for the hit anime series. Everything has come to this, as Shinra and Company 8 will be forced to take on their biggest challenge yet: a fire with the force to potentially end civilization as we know it.

Hell’s Paradise Season 2

Crunchyroll

MAPPA's acclaimed Hell's Paradise comes back to TV screens for the first time since July 2023. The stunning dark fantasy shonen series continues to follow invincible ninja Gabimaru, who, after being sentenced to death, is tasked with leading a team of death row inmates in search of the elixir of life.

Hell’s Paradise Season 2 starts on Sunday, January 11, 2026, with the cast from Season 1 returning to reprise their roles from the first batch of episodes.

OSHI NO KO Season 3

Crunchyroll

For those looking to recapture some of that K-pop Demon Hunters magic, look no further than Oshi No Ko Season 3. Set to debut on Crunchyroll on Wednesday, January 14, the music-tinged anime returns, pulling the curtain back once again on Japan's entertainment industry.

The series puts the spotlight on Gorou Amamiya, a now-dead medical practitioner who is reincarnated as the child of one of Japan's biggest pop-singing idols. Season 3 has been confirmed to pick up with the "Mainstay" arc, shifting the series' perspective to Gorou's new reincarnated twin, Ruby, as she rises to fame.

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Season 2

Crunchyroll

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Season 2 is a major returning anime series set to return with a new season in January 2026. Following up on what has become one of the best-reviewed anime series of all time, Frieren Season 2 will have some massive shoes to fill.

Set to start its run on Friday, January 16, 2026, the next chapter in the hit fantasy anime centers on an immortal elf sorcerer reconnecting with her now-aging adventuring party after decades without contact.