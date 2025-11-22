Crunchyroll’s 100% Rated Anime Series Finally Returns In New Trailer Ahead Of Imminent Season 2 Release

Fans finally got a sneak peek at the return of Crunchyroll's beloved 100% anime series with a new Season 2 trailer. It has been more than two years since the release of Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Season 1. The hit fantasy anime, now also streaming on Netflix in the U.S., has climbed to become one of the highest-rated anime series of all time, receiving rave reviews and a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Since its debut, Frieren's legend has grown among anime fans. In fact, it has been celebrated so much that it currently stands as the highest-rated anime of all time on popular anime social site MyAnimeList. This has made the show's second season a hot commodity, as audiences hold their breath to see if Season 2 can live up to the big shoes of its first when Frieren Season 2 releases on January 16th, 2026.

Thankfully, fans got a first tease of Frieren Season 2 with the release of its first full-length trailer. The nearly two-minute sneak peek picks up with hero Frieren and her former adventuring party years past their prime.

The first look at Season 2 features teases of epic fantasy action, stunningly animated vistas from studio Madhouse, and (of course) the heart that the show has been known for since its 2023 debut.

Frieren Season 2 will be one of Crunchyroll's first tentpole releases of 2026. The series stars its sophomore run on the platform in the U.S. on January 16, 2026 (read more about Crunchyroll's upcoming slate here).

On Crunchyroll itself, the series has remained one of the platform's top anime in recent years. As of writing, it is rated a glowing 4.9 out of 5 with over 279,000 reviews.

Watch the full Frieren Season 2 trailer below:

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End follows an eternally young high elf, Frieren, as she reunites with her former adventuring party decades after slaying the terrifying Demon King. However, she comes to realize that, while she has remained the same since their last meeting, her allies have aged significantly in the meantime.

Based on the manga of the same name by Kanehito Yamada, Frieren has drawn praise for its deep emotional pangs, lovable characters, and beautifully rendered animation.

What Will Happen in Frieren Season 2?

Crunchyroll

The first trailer for Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Season 2 doesn't reveal too much.

Last season, fans watched as Frieren said her regretful goodbyes to several former party members, as the reality of age caught up to her. Displeased that she did not spend enough time with her former companions throughout their lives, she set out on a journey to discover the secret behind the flow of time and human life as a whole.

This ended with Frieren and her new set of allies heading for the northernmost part of the continent known as Ende. Ende is home to the current Demon King, with whom Frieren hopes to do battle once more.

The Season 1 finale came to a close smack-dab in the middle of what is known as the First-Class Mage Exam story arc. In this particular chapter of the greater Frieren story, the show's titular hero and her plucky protege Fern continue forth on their quest to complete the First Class Mage Exam.

While Frieren flunks the final exam, Fern is seen as a bright up-and-comer by examiner Serie, granting her First Class Mage status, before the group heads further north.

Season 2 will likely pick up here, before the party goes back out on the road, where they encounter various threats, both human and monster.