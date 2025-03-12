The Highest Rated Anime of All Time Just Released On Netflix Before Its Season 2

Netflix recently added the highest-rated anime to its streaming platform in anticipation of its Season 2 release.

While Netflix owns the exclusive streaming license to multiple anime series, such as Jojo's Bizarre Adventure and Delicious in Dungeon, it also owns joint licenses for many more classics, including One Piece, Hunter x Hunter, and Death Note.

In the last year, Netflix has been massively successful with its release of Dandadan, despite sharing the simulcasting license with Crunchyroll. Now, the biggest streaming service on the planet is set on Season 2 of the highest-rated anime of all time.

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Is Now Streaming on Netflix

Madhouse

On March 1, Netflix began streaming all 28 episodes of Frieren: Beyond Journey's End, an adaptation of the fantasy manga of the same name written by Kanehito Yamada and illustrated by Tsukasa Abe.

Released in September 2023 and ending in March 2024, Frieren won the Anime of the Year vote at the 11th Anime Trending Awards. It also continues to hold the esteemed position as the highest-rated anime of all time on MyAnimeList with a score of 9.31, well above its peers.

Madhouse

Since Season 1 of Frieren: Beyond Journey's End concluded, fans have eagerly awaited an announcement for the release of Season 2, with initial rumors pointing to a premiere in 2026.

Fans finally got their wish on March 5, when a joint stream with the Japanese cast of Frieren confirmed that Season 2 would begin airing on Nippon Television in January 2026. However, the announcement didn't include where and when the next season would stream internationally.

Will Frieren Season 2 Be Released on Netflix, Crunchyroll, or Both?

Considering the timing of Netflix's gaining the joint streaming license for Frieren and this Season 2 announcement, it wouldn't be surprising if the streaming service was aiming to nab a timed exclusive for Season 2 of Frieren: Beyond Journey's End.

Netflix was already massively successful in handling the Dandadan simulcast, especially compared to its competitor, Crunchyroll, which could happen again with the release of Dandadan Season 2 in July.

The streaming license for Frieren is shared between Netflix and Crunchyroll, the latter having it first, but who knows how long that will last with how much Netflix has been outpacing its long-time competitor and Crunchyroll's mishandling of Dandadan's rollout on the service. (via Screen Rant)

Netflix getting the exclusive streaming license for the highest-rated anime of all time would be another massive boon for the service and its quickly growing reputation as the most popular place to watch anime.

Keep an eye out for other anime series streaming on Netflix in 2025.