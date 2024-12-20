Dandadan Season 2 Gets 2025 Release Window, First Teaser Trailer & Poster

Fans no longer have to wait with bated breath, as Dandadan Season 2 has been confirmed with an official release date, teaser trailer, and poster.

Coming in as a late contender to the best anime of 2024 conversation, Dandadan wowed audiences with its first batch of episodes. The series blended the ghostly happenings of series like Sabrina the Teenage Witch with X-Files-esque alien beings in a combination all to its own.

Following a pair of young teens, the hit series sees an alien-loving young boy named Ken Takakura and a female fan of the supernatural, Momo Ayase, trade passions with each other to try and prove the existence of either to one another.

Dandadan Season 2 Confirmed

Dandadan

Dandadan did not wait long to pull the curtain back on Season 2, officially announcing the second season to coincide with the release of its Season 1 finale.

Season 2 called its shot more than six months before the series is set to return, announcing that fans can expect the next batch of episodes in July 2025 (per Crunchyroll):

"After today’s season finale, it can be confirmed that this year’s critically acclaimed, genre-defying anime series 'DANDADAN' will return for Season 2 on Crunchyroll this July 2025 for the summer anime season. Season 2 of 'DANDADAN' is set to launch into a new chapter following the shocking cliffhanger that capped off the first season."

The series also came with a new trailer for the second season and a poster. The poster focused on the series' teenage protagonists Momo Ayase and Ken Takakura (read more about the Dandadan cast here), along with putting a particular focus on Momo's childhood best friend Jiji.

Dandadan

Season 1 saw Jiji return from living away from Momo. However, he has come back looking to rid his home of an evil spirit.

As for the trailer itself, it does not offer much in terms of plot specifics, slowly revealing the art of the poster with some feedback courtesy of the series' signature electric guitar soundtrack and the reveal that Season 2 is on the way.

What Will Happen in Dandadan Season 2?

As Dandadan Season 1 ended on its eyebrow-raising cliffhanger, fans are sure to wonder what will happen in the upcoming Season 2.

While the series has not divulged exactly where the second season will go, there are some teases from the rather cryptic marketing materials release so far, hinting at what is next.

In the bottom left corner of the Season 2 poster, fans can see a mysterious horned figure. This character is named Bamora, who wears a Kaiju suit and serves as the primary antagonist of a major arc in the manga the show is based on.

Known as the Kaiju Arc, this marks the sixth arc of the Dandadan story, following Momo, Ken, and friends as they take on yet another spirit-based threat (like Season 1's terrifying Acrobatic Silky story), except this time, it is a massive Kaiju-like monster.

Season 1 seemed to end right at the beginning of several arcs before then (the Cursed House Arc). This part of the story sees Jiji come into his own, as he becomes possessed by the spirit inhabiting his house and takes on supernatural powers of his own.

This likely means that Season 2 will cover at least the events of the Cursed House, Evil Eye, and Kaiju Arcs of the Dandadan manga.

Dandadan is now streaming on Netflix.