Dandadan Character Ages: How Old Is Ayase, Momo, Seiko & Others?

The ages of the delinquent characters in Dandadan are not all that complicated once you understand the Japanese school system.

After a massive data breach at Netflix, which leaked entire episodes of animated series like Arcane and Terminator, Dandadan was another victim among these animated projects. Several episodes of the hot new anime would prematurely make their way onto the internet.

However, a handful of episodes of Dandadan have been officially released on both Netflix and Crunchyroll, with nine more episodes still waiting in the wings.

How Old Are The Dandadan Characters?

Momo Ayase

Science Saru

The female lead of Dandadan, Momo Ayase is a high schooler who yearns for a boyfriend comparable to Japanese actor and heartthrob Ken Takakura (think Clint Eastwood).

That is until she befriends a bullied boy obsessed with extraterrestrials, which leads to her unlocking her buried supernatural powers.

While her age, like many of the characters in this list, is never made explicit in the anime or manga, considering she is only a first-year high school student, she must be between 15 and 16 years old.

Ken 'Okarun' Takakura

Science Saru

The male lead of Dandadan, Ken Takakura, later nicknamed Okarun by his classmate Momo to avoid her thinking about the actor of the same name, is an occult fanatic who believes in UFOs and aliens.

When Okarun and Momo argue about the validity of ghosts and aliens, they both make a bet to prove each other wrong.

Unfortunately, that bet resulted in the 15 to 16-year-old Ken's literal manhood being stolen by a ghost named Turbo Granny. At least after the yokai was exorcised from his body, he got it back, albeit still missing both of his gonads.

Seiko Ayase

Science Saru

The only adult in the cast, Seiko Ayase, is Momo Ayase's suspiciously youthful-looking grandmother. Her age remains a mystery and an ongoing gag within the fandom and manga, with only estimations of her age being between 50 and 80 years old.

A well-known spirit medium knowledgeable about the supernatural but skeptical of the extraterrestrial, she often helps Momo and her friends with the former. Considering their habit of running into various yokai and getting possessed by them, they certainly need it.

Aira Shiratori

Science Saru

Formerly a mean girl at Momo and Okarun's high school who acted antagonistically toward the former, Aira Shiratori quickly became one of their first allies in combating extraterrestrial and supernatural threats, giving up her popularity in the process.

After gaining her own supernatural powers, this 15 to 16-year-old teenager becomes one of the most capable and versatile fighters within their tight-knit group.

Jin 'Jiji' Enjoji

Science Saru

A childhood friend of Momo who moved away, Jin Enjoji, more commonly referred to as Jiji, has returned after his home became haunted by an evil spirit. Additionally, the teenager joins their school and the same grade, making him around 15 to 16 years old.

Eventually becoming the vessel for that evil spirit, Jiji becomes one of their most powerful, if potentially unstable, allies. However, thanks to Jiji's genuine good and friendly nature, he might soon be able to quell the spirit within him.

Vamola/Bamora

Shueisha

The only alien in the gang of teens, Vamola (also called Bamora) is the sole survivor of the Sumerian people who landed on Earth fleeing from the aliens that invaded her home planet of Sumer. After a misunderstanding, she quickly integrates herself into the group.

Considering she is an alien, it is hard to determine her age compared to the rest of the cast. Still, considering she looks almost identical to an adolescent Earth teen and has relatively the same mental maturity, she could be the equivalent of a 15 to 16-year-old teenager.

Kinta Sakata

Shueisha

Another classmate of Momo and Okarun, Kinta Sakata, becomes one of their most unexpected allies despite his undesirable personality. His boundless imagination helps them out of several sticky situations against alien threats.

Like most 15 to 16-year-old boys, Kinta wants to be seen as cool and charming to other girls around him, often failing spectacularly and having the opposite effect on them than intended. But he might have a chance with one of the cast members in the future.

Rin Sawaki

Shueisha

Rin Sawaki is a 15 to 16-year-old with more responsibility put on her shoulders than any teenager should, and she uses that to her advantage as Okarun's classroom representative, helping out him and her classmates whenever she can.

She becomes the latest ally in this list in the seemingly never-ending fight against alien invaders and spiritual nuisance. Although, she had to confront some childhood trauma to do it.

The first three episodes of Dandadan are now streaming on Netflix and Crunchyroll. Episode 4 arrives on Thursday, October 24 at 12 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT.