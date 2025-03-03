Here's When Frieren Season 2's Release Announcement Is Now Expected

After nearly a year of waiting for the release of Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Season 2, anime fans might finally get an announcement soon.

Kanehito Yamada's fantasy manga-turned-anime, Frieren: Beyond Journey's End, became an instant sensation in 2023, ending with 28 episodes in late March 2024.

Since Season 1 ended, fans have clamored for any news about when exactly Season 2 will be released. But a special YouTube broadcast could finally give fans what they want.

Frieren Season 2 Announcement Imminent?

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End

On February 28, the official website and X account for Frieren announced that a special YouTube broadcast, "Frieren: The Magic of Talk – Recent Updates," would be released on March 5 at 3 a.m. PT/6 a.m. ET with the Japanese voice cast of Frieren: Beyond Journey's End.

Kana Ichinose (Fern), Nobuhiko Okamoto (Himmel), and Atsumi Tanezaki (Frieren) will help announce a "status update" for Season 2 of Frieren, which has fueled fans' expectations that it will include a more precise release window.

With studio Madhouse beginning production on Season 2 of Frieren: Beyond Journey's End on September 28, 2024, and rumors (via Sugoi LITE) pointing to a 2026 release with the return of Keiichirou Saitou as director, this announcement could help quell fan expectations or exacerbate them.

Could Frieren Season 2 Release on Netflix?

A week before this special YouTube broadcast was announced, Netflix confirmed it had gained the license to stream Season 1 of Frieren: Beyond Journey's End. It would release all 28 episodes on March 1, days before this broadcast would start.

The timing couldn't be better to put as much spotlight on the fantasy anime as possible, but could this "status update" include a deal with Netflix? It'd make sense with the timely release, plus Netflix's habit of picking up the streaming rights to other big anime like Dandadan.

In any case, Netflix has only reinvigorated fans' excitement for the series, potentially pulling in newcomers too, just in time for this announcement that hopefully will put to rest when Season 2 of Frieren: Beyond Journey's End comes out.

In the meantime, plenty of other anime are returning for more seasons in 2025.