Crunchyroll’s New Anime Is the Perfect Replacement for Solo Leveling With Near-Flawless Review Scores

Crunchyroll's latest anime hit is the perfect Solo Leveling replacement after receiving near-flawless review scores from fans. The hotly anticipated My Status as an Assassin Exceeds the Hero's anime adaptation is finally here, streaming exclusively on the Sony-owned streamer in the West. The new Isekai story follows a young boy named Akira as he and his classmates are transported to a mysterious fantasy world where they are granted fantastic magic powers.

The My Status as an Assassin Exceeds the Hero's anime has been lauded by viewers since starting its run on Crunchyroll on October 7. It currently stands at a killer 4.8/5 stars on the platform, with over 26,000 reviews. Its star distribution is even more mind-boggling, with more than 90% of reviews giving the series a full five stars.

For comparison, mega-hit series on the streamer like Dr. Stone, One Piece, and My Hero Academia all have either 4.8 stars or lower, highlighting the giants that the new 2025 show is walking among. Of course, it is still early, with only four episodes having been released, but it is a good sign that the new fantasy adventure is getting off on the right foot.

Crunchyroll

My Status as an Assassin Exceeds the Hero's is based on the light novel and manga series of the same name from Matsuri Akai. The new series, animated by Bandai Namco Filmworks subsidiary Sunrise (best known for its work in the Gundam franchise), is another Isekai story told from the perspective of a Japanese teen transported to another world.

In My Status' case, the story centers on Akira Oda (voiced by Takeo Ōtsuka in the Japanese version and Austin Tindle in the English dub), a raven-haired high school student who is thrust into a fantasy realm along with some of his classmates. While some of his cohorts are granted lofty titles such as hero, Akira is relegated to a mere assassin.

However, after discovering that he has stat points that are much higher than those around him, he decides to capitalize on it, pulling the strings of this fantasy kingdom from behind the scenes while trying to wiggle his way into more power.

Along his journey, the My Status as an Assassin Exceeds the Hero's MC crosses paths with characters like Amelia Rosequartz (a disgraced elf who joins Akira's cause), Lia Lagoon (a former princess with cat-like ears), and Saran Mithray (a knight commander and mentor to Akira who takes a keen interest in his heightened skills).

My Status as an Assassin Exceeds the Hero's continues as one of Crunchyroll's biggest releases of the season, with new episodes dropping every Tuesday.

Why My Status as an Assassin Exceeds the Hero's Is the Perfect Solo Leveling Replacement

Crunchyroll

It could be a long and gruelling wait for new episodes of Solo Leveling. After Season 2 came to a close earlier this year, early projections suggest a late 2026 or potentially even 2027 release for its eventual third season.

Luckily, in the meantime, fans have My Status as an Assassin Exceeds the Hero's to fill that Solo Leveling void. While not a part of the same franchise or coming from the same creator, the pair of anime share plenty of similarities.

One of the most popular elements of Solo Leveling is its incorporation of video game-like elements into the spell-slinging story. The hit anime series follows the young man Jin-woo as he realizes he is the only one in his world who can 'level up' like one would in an RPG.

My Status as an Assassin Exceeds the Hero's features a similar homage to the vast world of gaming, with series hero Akira becoming self-aware of his elevated 'stat points' (again, like those used in an RPG) and taking advantage of them.

While My Status as an Assassin Exceeds the Hero's is more of a true Isekai (centering on someone from the real world transported to a new fantastical realm), Solo Leveling has also been considered somewhat adjacent to the genre as Jin-woo becomes self-aware of his video game-like surroundings, thus acting like a typical Isekai 'fish out of water' protagonist.

The two shows also happen to feature a pair of heroes that look suspiciously similar. Both Jin-woo from Solo Leveling and Akira from My Status sport the same moody, broody, too-cool-for-school demeanor. They even look the same, rocking long, flowing, dark black locks.

Outside of that, both anime are incredibly fast-paced, feature epic action sequences, and are stunningly animated, making any Solo Leveling fans feel right at home in My Status as an Assassin Exceeds the Hero's.