My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 12 Release Date & Time (Confirmed)

The release date and time of My Hero Academia Season 7, Episode 12 were nconfirmed ahead of its debut.

Based on the beloved manga from renowned creator Kōhei Horikoshi, the My Hero anime has been wowing audiences since its debut in 2016 (partly thanks to its streaming popularity on Crunchyroll and Netflix).

The series spans several years and follows the exploits of a young boy named Deku (aka Izuku Midoriya), born without a superpower in a world where these god-like gifts are the norm.

My Hero Academia Season 7, Episode 12 Release Details

My Hero Academia

Following the show's brief mid-season hiatus, the release date and time for My Hero Academia Season 7, Episode 12 were detailed.

According to the series' official website, Season 7, Episode 12 ("Those Who Defend, Those Who Violate") will be released on Saturday, August 3.

Like the rest of the season, the latest chapter in the My Hero saga will debut at 5:30 a.m. ET/2:30 a.m. PT in its home country of Japan before streaming on Crunchyroll stateside simultaneously.

This follows a week off for the series, the first since Season 7 started on May 4.

It is assumed this will start weekly releases for the series again, running through the show's 21-episode Season 7 slate.

While not confirmed, if the show sticks to this schedule, it will end on Saturday, October 5. However, this has not been confirmed.

Below is the expected release schedule for the rest of My Hero Academia Season 7, assuming no more gaps in the season:

Episode 12 - Saturday, August 3

Episode 13 - Saturday, August 10

Episode 14 - Saturday, August 17

Episode 15 - Saturday, August 24

Episode 16 - Saturday, August 31

Episode 17 - Saturday, September 7

Episode 18 - Saturday, September 14

Episode 19 - Saturday, September 21

Episode 20 - Saturday, September 28

Episode 21 - Saturday, October 5

What Will Happen in Episode 12 of My Hero Academia Season 7?

As My Hero Academia rounds into the second half of Season 7, its story is heating up.

The last few episodes detailed Deku and his friends finally taking on the dastardly Katsuki Bakugo.

This puts the series firmly into the long-awaited Final War arc of the manga as it sets itself up for its gripping conclusion in Season 8, the final season.

This next chapter in the story (adapted from Chapter 363 of the manga and beyond) will see Deku and the team slowly chipping away at the plan to rid the world of quirk-wielding heroes.

This sends them on a journey to turn the tables on their villainous foes while they try to discover the hero's location, Endeavor. This will almost surely come to pass in the series' next episode.

My Hero Academia is streaming on Crunchyroll.

