My Hero Academia Vigilantes Spinoff Anime: Release Date, Trailer & Everything We Know

The long-awaited adaptation of the My Hero Academia: Vigilantes spin-off, featuring a cast of new and old quirky characters, will be released this year.

Vigilantes was originally a prequel spinoff that took place five years before the events of Kōhei Horikoshi's My Hero Academia. Drawn by Betten Court and written by Hideyuki Furuhashi, this spinoff ended with 126 chapters in 2022.

With the My Hero Academia anime also coming to a close with its eighth and final season in 2025, it only makes sense for its most successful spin-off to have its time in the spotlight as it hangs up the cape.

3 Confirmed Details About My Hero Academia: Vigilantes

BONES FILM

My Hero Academia Vigilantes Will Release in April

The teaser trailer confirmed that My Hero Academia: Vigilantes will be released in Japan on April 7 at 11 p.m. JST on Tokyo MX and BS NTV.

According to Crunchy Roll, a release date for US and international audiences has yet to be announced, but fans will no doubt hear more before it airs in Japan.

Vigilantes Introduces Three New Illegal Heroes

This spin-off features a cavalcade of familiar characters, including the un-American All Might and his Pro Hero associates, Eraserhead, Present Mike, Midnight, Ingenium, and more.

The original voice actors from My Hero Academia will also return with their roles alongside a cast of new characters in Vigilantes:

Shūichirō Umeda - Kōichi Haimawari

Toho Animation

Hot off of voicing Akira Tendou in Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead, Umeda lends his talents to Kōichi, another All Might fanboy like Izuku. Unfortunately, he missed his chance at becoming a Pro Hero, opting to be a vigilante instead, calling himself The Crawler based on his (seemingly) useless Quirk.

Ikumi Hasegawa - Pop☆Step

Toho Animation

Most known for her time as Übel in Frieren, Hasegawa will play the vigilante deva known as Pop☆Step. An unlicensed street performer, Pop☆Step uses her Quirk to give her performances that extra flair. When she meets Kōichi and Knuckleduster, she decides to help them in their vigilante efforts.

Yasuhiro Mamiya - Knuckleduster

Toho Animation

Already appearing in one of the hottest animes of 2025, Sakamoto Days, Mamiya will voice Knuckleduster, another vigilante like Kōichi. But unlike the teenage wannabe Pro Hero, Knuckleduster is fighting Villains totally Quirkless, which allows him to skirt the fullest extent of the laws in the world of My Hero Academia.

The Vigilantes Trailer Teases a Superhero Team-up

A trailer for My Hero Academia: Vigilantes was released on January 22, giving fans a glimpse of this prequel spinoff with an All Might still in his prime, uninjured from his fight with All For One, and the world of Pro Heroes in Japan still flourishing.

While Knucklebuster and Eraserhead are tussling and the original Ingenium, Tensei Ida, is giving chase in this trailer, both Pro Heroes eventually become allies to the illegal heroes.

It is unknown how many episodes this first season of My Hero Academia: Vigilantes will have, but it is likely to be 13 or even 20-plus episodes long, like the last six seasons of its senior series.

With Vigilantes lasting only 126 chapters compared to My Hero Academia's impressive 431 chapters, this spinoff series likely won't last more than 60 episodes. However, time will tell when BONES FILM begins adapting the chapters of this prequel series.

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes will air in Japan on April 7.