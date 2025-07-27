Lucasfilm Announces The Bad Batch's 2025 Star Wars Return

Lucasfilm confirmed the Bad Batch's Star Wars return this year as a part of its myriad Comic-Con announcements. After debuting in the final season of the beloved Star Wars: The Clone Wars series, the colorful crew of clones has gone on to have a fruitful career in the galaxy far, far away. Fans saw them in three seasons of their own animated series, Star Wars: The Bad Batch, and have since begun to enjoy further adventures in other media across the Lucasfilm canon.

Appearing at San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC), Lucasfilm confirmed the Bad Batch's next adventure across the cosmos. This comes as fans look to the proverbial stars on the character's Star Wars future, wondering just how expansive the brand's plans are for the Clone Trooper team.

During the Lucasfilm Publishing panel at SDCC, the star-faring brand unveiled its latest comic book adventure featuring the Bad Batch, marking their grand return to the Star Wars galaxy (via Dark Horse Comics).

Dark Horse Comics

Writer Michael Moreci's new four-issue miniseries, Star Wars: Hyperspace Stories: The Bad Batch—Rogue Agents, kicks off in December 2025. It once again follows the Clone Trooper team as they take on a new threat during the Clone Wars.

Rogue Agents will tell the story of Clone Force 99 tracking down a Separatist scientist's "dangerous invention." While it starts as any routine recovering mission, when the team arrives at the scene of the crime, they realize they are not the only people looking to recover the scientist's work:

"When a Separatist scientist and his dangerous invention go missing during the Clone Wars, Clone Force 99 is sent to track him down and prevent the device from falling into the wrong hands. But when Hunter, Wrecker, Crosshair, and Tech arrive at the scientist’s abandoned laboratory, they quickly realize that they aren’t the only ones on his trail, and that this mission will be different than any they’ve faced before!"

This marks the second such release featuring the Bad Batch since their streaming series ended in May 2024. Earlier this year, fans got another Hyperspace Stories release featuring the team, following the team as they took down a dangerous ghost agent.

Star Wars: Hyperspace Stories: The Bad Batch—Rogue Agents #1 comes to comic book stores worldwide on December 17, 2025, starting its four-issue run centered on the Bad Batch team. The new comic adventure marks the latest effort spawned from the Lucasfilm Publishing and Dark Horse Comics partnership.

Will The Bad Batch Ever Return to Star Wars TV?

Lucasfilm

Since The Bad Batch ended in 2024, it has been nice for Lucasfilm to provide fans with a fairly consistent stream of releases centered on the iconic Clone Trooper team; however, all of these have come from Lucasfilm's publishing arm rather than Lucasfilm proper.

While having a fruitful comic book career since their solo series came to a close, Clone Force 99 has not yet returned in a Star Wars movie or TV project. That does not mean they never will, though.

Fans will remember that Star Wars: The Bad Batch ended on a bit of a cliff-hanger, as the young Omega jetted off to join the Rebellion without the rest of the Bad Batch in tow. Nothing official about a potential sequel had been confirmed at the time, but it seemed like it was setting something up.

Lucasfilm will revisit this particular Star Wars era with the release of Maul: Shadow Lord next year. The series will focus on the fan-favorite dual-saber Sith in the years between Episodes III and IV as he readjusts to the new reality of an Empire-ruled galaxy.

Yes, this series is Maul-focused, but simply because of where they take place on the Star Wars timeline, there is always the chance the Bad Batch could pop up in some form.

Some have also speculated that the Bad Batch (or more specifically, Omega) could appear at some point in the franchise, appearing as an adult soldier working within the New Republic after the events of the Original Trilogy. If that were to happen, projects like Ahsoka Season 2 or The Mandalorian & Grogu could be where we see Omega reappear.