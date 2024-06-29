The 10 Best Star Wars: The Bad Batch Episodes, Ranked

For three seasons and 47 episodes, Star Wars: The Bad Batch explored the post-Order 66 era through the lens of five elite clone troopers and a mysterious young female clone, Omega.

Now that the Star Wars animated series has come to an end, here's a ranked list of the Lucasfilm Disney+ show's 10 best episodes.

10 Best Star Wars: The Bad Batch Episodes

10. "The Cavalry Has Arrived" (Season 3, Episode 15)

“Now, we get to choose what we want to be." - Hunter

The Bad Batch's series finale saw Omega successfully escape confinement with the other Project Necromancer kids before reuniting with her brothers to shut down Mount Tantiss.

Meanwhile, Nala Se brought the Kaminoan storyline full circle when she destroyed the Imperial facility's cloning data along with Admiral Rampart.

The final scene of the show took place years in the future on Pabu where an adult Omega bids goodbye to Hunter to join the Rebellion against the Empire.

9. "Bounty Lost" (Season 1, Episode 9)

"If I'm as valuable as you say, Lamu Su will keep sending bounty hunters after me." - Omega

In addition to more of The Clone Wars and The Book of Boba Fett bounty hunter, Cad Bane, "Bounty Lost" dropped the bombshell that Omega is an unmodified clone of Jango Fett and the sister of Boba Fett.

In an attempt to protect her, Nala Se hires her own bounty hunter, Fennec Shand, to rescue Omega, leading to a duel between Shand and Bane and eventually a reunion between Omega and her brothers.

8. "The Clone Conspiracy" (Season 2, Episode 7)

"You spent years fighting for us. Let me fight for you." - Senator Chuchi

True to its name, this Season 2 episode is a paranoid, conspiracy thriller where Clone Trooper Slip and Senator Chuchi attempt to prove the Empire's role in the destruction of Tipoca City, but at the risk of Slip's life.

7. "The Solitary Clone" (Season 2, Episode 3)

"You know what makes us different from battle droids?" - Commander Cody

"The Solitary Clone" follows Crosshair and The Clone Wars and Star Wars prequel trilogy's Commander Cody on an Imperial mission to a Separatist planet.

While both are serving the Empire, the unfolding events reveal their contrasting convictions and philosophies, resulting in Cody deserting the Empire while Crosshair chooses to remain loyal.

6. "Truth and Consequences" (Season 2, Episode 8)

"I was there. I saw the Empire destroy everything. And I'm angry." - Omega

In a callback to Star Wars: The Clone Wars, this episode of The Bad Batch reminded audiences how Emperor Palpatine was always one step ahead.

After responding to Rex's request for help, Clone Force 99 arrives on Coruscant to help prove the Empire's role in destroying Tipoca City. While the clones, and Senator Chuchi, are successful in one way, Palpatine delivers a mic drop of a moment when he seamlessly uses the evidence to justify the rise of a stormtrooper army and the decommissioning of the clones.

5. "Plan 99" (Season 2, Episode 16)

"When have we ever followed orders?" - Tech

Star Wars: The Bad Batch's emotional Season 2 finale finds Clone Force 99 under Imperial attack on a rail line.

To save his brothers and Omega, Tech sacrifices himself, allowing the crew to escape for a time. However, upon learning who betrayed them, Omega is ultimately captured and taken to Mount Tantiss where she's used to persuade Nala Se to work on Imperial cloning projects.

The episode ends with Omega discovering she's not the only female clone and has a sister, Emerie Karr.

4. "Kamino Lost" (Season 1, Episode 16)

"Don't fool yourself. All you'll ever be to them is a number." - Hunter

Part 2 of Star Wars: The Bad Batch's Season 1 finale, "Kamino Lost" shows Clone Force 99 struggling to escape the flooding wreckage of Tipoca City.

This action-packed episode is filled with poignant visuals, such as when Clone Force 99 uses Nala Se's medical capsules, the same tubes they were engineered in, to escape to the surface.

The ending, however, proves that cloning experiments didn't end the destruction of Kamino as the Empire brings Nala Se to Mount Tantiss, a secret Imperial facility.

3. "The Outpost" (Season 2, Episode 12)

"He is expendable, as are you... clone." - Lieutenant Nolan

"The Outpost" was unique in that it didn't feature Hunter, Omega, Wrecker, or Tech but solely follows Crosshair who finds himself assigned to an Imperial lieutenant who openly hates clones.

While on a mission to a remote outpost, Crosshair works with a fellow clone named Mayday. But after failing to complete their mission, the lieutenant refuses to provide a medic for Mayday, forcing Crosshair to face the truth about the Empire and make a surprising choice.

2. "Return to Kamino" (Season 1, Episode 15)

"And that's why I'm going to give you what you never gave me: a chance." - Crosshair

The first part of The Bad Batch's Season 1 finale shows the beginning of the destruction of Tipoca City on Kamino, with Clone Force 99 still trapped inside.

But in addition to the prequel trilogy location's destruction, the Bad Batch discovers an equally devasting truth, which is that their brother, Crosshair, already removed his inhibitor chip and is serving the Empire of his own free will.

1. "Aftermath" - (Season 1, Episode 1)

"An order is an order." - Crosshair

The first episode of Star Wars: The Bad Batch set the bar high with a new chilling perspective of Order 66, a connection to Star Wars Rebels via the tragic backstory of young Caleb Dume (aka Kanan Jarrus), and the introduction of Omega.

In addition to showing the end of one era and the start of another, "Aftermath" also reintroduced each member of Clone Force 99 and their dynamics, as well as a glimpse at the early days of the Galactic Empire.

All episodes of Star Wars: The Bad Batch are streaming now on Disney+.

