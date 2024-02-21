For Season 3 of Star Wars: The Bad Batch, Lucasfilm united the show's original voice cast and its Star Wars characters with several new names and faces.

The final season of The Clone Wars animated spin-off kicked off with a three-episode Disney+ premiere, and from the sound of critics' glowing reactions, Season 3 could be the best yet.

Just how this Clone Force 99 story ends is a mystery. But the show's cast list confirms Hunter, Wrecker, Crosshair, and Omega cross paths with a whole roster of fascinating Star Wars characters ahead of the series finale.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 3 began streaming on Disney+ on February 21 with its first three episodes. Episodes will then be released weekly on Wednesdays.

Every Main Actor & Character in Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 3

Dee Bradley Baker - The Bad Batch

Legendary voice actor Dee Bradley Baker is Star Wars: The Bad Batch's MVP in that he voices all the show's male clones while also giving them distinct personalities.

For Season 3, Dee Bradley Baker voices each member of Clone Force 99, including Wrecker, Hunter, and Crosshair, and he's also expected to voice Echo, Captain Rex, Commander Cody, and any other clones with a speaking role.

Baker, whose lengthy list of credits consists of SpongeBob SquarePants, Space Jam, and Avatar: The Last Airbender, has been voicing the animated clones since 2008's Star Wars: The Clone Wars film and throughout subsequent Star Wars animated shows.

Michelle Ang - Omega

The young female clone joined Clone Force 99 in Season 1 and became part of the team before being captured at the end of Season 2.

Voiced by Michelle Ang, Omega has been the driving force of the series but also a bit of a mystery given that she's an unmodified clone of Jango Fett and may be key to the Empire's plans.

Ang is an Emmy-nominated New Zealand actress who, in addition to voicing Omega since 2021, is known for her live-action roles in Neighbors and Fear the Walking Dead.

Keisha Castle-Hughes - Emerie Karr

First introduced in Season 2, Emerie Karr proved to be more than just a scientist.

At the end of Season 2, Karr revealed she is also a female clone of Jango Fett and Omega's sister; and with Omega trapped in Mount Tantiss in Season 3, the two sisters are getting to know one another.

Before joining The Bad Batch cast, Keisha Castle-Hughes was known for performing in Whale Rider and The Nativity Story.

Jimmi Simpson - Doctor Royce Hemlock

One of The Bad Batch's latest villains, Doctor Royce Hemlock made his debut in Season 2 as the chief scientist of the Imperial Advanced Science Division.

Hemlock oversees Mount Tantiss, where Omega and Crosshair are imprisoned, and is focused on mysterious cloning experiments for the Empire.

Playing the soft-spoken, ambitious sadist is actor Jimmi Simpson who's known for his voice acting and and live-action roles, including Black Mirror, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Star Trek: Prodigy.

Noshir Dalal - Vice Admiral Rampart

Played by Noshir Dalal, who also voices characters in the Star Wars show Young Jedi Adventures and various video games, Vice Admiral Rampart is partly responsible for retiring the clones.

During Season 2, Rampart's Imperial ambitions cost him his career when he was labeled a traitor and blamed for destroying Tipoca City, despite following orders.

Wanda Sykes - Phee Genoa

Space pirate Phee Genoa first crossed paths with Clone Force 99 during Season 2 while the crew worked for Cid.

In addition to mentoring Omega, Phee also appeared to have feelings for Tech.

Well-known actress and comedian Wanda Sykes, whose roles range from Black-ish to Evan Almighty, is the voice behind Phee Genoa.

Her character's expertise and history with Clone Force 99 are expected to play a key role in Season 3, and she's sure to provide a bit of levity as well.

Jonathan Lipow - K-9X1 / Imperial Tech

Voicing the Imperial droid who handled Mount Tantiss' lurca hounds is tenured voice actor Jonathan Lipow.

The Bad Batch Season 3 is far from Lipow's only Star Wars roles as he's voiced characters for Young Jedi Adventures, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, Star Wars: Visions, and Star Wars: Resistance.

He also voiced Gungi, the Wookie Jedi youngling in The Bad Batch Season 2.

Gwendoline Yeo - Nala Se

Following her role in Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Kaminoan cloning scientist Nala Se returned in Season 1 of Star Wars: The Bad Batch with the goal of protecting Omega.

Now that the two are reunited in the Imperial cloning facility on Mount Tantiss, the Season 3 question is whether Nala Se can continue to shield Omega - and conceal her secret - from the Empire.

Gwendoline Yeo, who is also known for Desperate Housewives and Broken Trail, previously shared with The Direct how Nala Se has evolved and needed to be played as "vulnerable" for The Bad Batch:

"During The Clone Wars, she was much colder. Much more straightforward and militant. She created this clone army. I've lived with her for so long in that way. When The Bad Batch came around, and I was approached by the team, it was really cool because we're going to have her be vulnerable within the Kaminoan world."

Julian Dennison - Deke / Stak

Making their debuts in Episode 2 of Season 3, Deke and Stak are young, abandoned male clones whom Hunter and Wrecker meet on a jungle planet when looking for Doctor Royce Hemlock's lab.

Deke and Stak are both played by Julian Dennison who's known for Deadpool 2, Hunt for the Wilderpeople, and Godzilla vs. Kong.

Liam O'Brien - Devaronian Captain & Pyke

In Season 3, long-time voice actor Liam O'Brien plays both a Devaronian Captain and a Pyke.

Another veteran Star Wars voice actor, O'Brien voiced characters for Star Wars Rebels, Star Wars: The Old Republic: Shadow of Revan, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, and Young Jedi Adventures.

Angelica Huston - Isa Durand

First mentioned in Season 1 of The Bad Batch, Isa Durand is a well-known Devaronian crime boss during the Empire's early years and the mother of Roland Durand.

In addition to her roles in The Addams Family, The Witches, The Grifters, and Ever After: A Cinderella Story, the Oscar-winning Huston is an established voice actress, having voiced characters for Star Wars Visions, Tinker Bell, and Isle of Dogs.

Daniel Logan - Mox

Another Star Wars veteran, Daniel Logan played young Boba Fett in Star Wars: Attack of the Clones.

Logan has continued to lend his talents to the Star Wars Universe by voicing clone cadets in Star Wars: The Clone Wars, playing young Boba in The Book of Boba Fett, and voicing his signature character in LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

For The Bad Batch Season 3, Logan plays another clone named Mox who helps Hunter and Wrecker find intel on Doctor Royce Hemlock.

Tom Taylorson - Roland Durand

Voice actor Tom Taylorson, whose roles consist of Mass Effect: Andromeda and Mortal Kombat: Armageddon, is back in The Bad Batch as the Devaronian Roland Durand.

Roland, who's also the son of Isa Durand, first appeared in Season 1 of the series as a client of Cid's.

Ming-Na Wen - Fennec Shand

After making her animated debut in The Bad Batch's first season, Ming-Na Wen returns as the bounty hunter Fennec Shand in the show's latest run of episodes.

Wen shared her excitement about the new season on X, reconfirming her involvement:

"Yes!! Looking forward to The Bad Batch S3!! So happy to be back as Fennec Shand"

Ming-Na Wen is no stranger to the world of fandom, previously starring as the titular role in Mulan and playing Melinda May on Agents of SHIELD.

The first three episodes of Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 3 are streaming now on Disney+, and new episodes premiere weekly on Wednesdays.

