Star Wars Just Confirmed Another Jedi Who Survived Order 66

A Jedi from Star Wars: The Clone Wars returned in Episode 6 of Star Wars: The Bad Batch on Disney+, adding to the list of Jedi who survived Order 66.

For a time, Obi-Wan Kenobi and Yoda were the only known Jedi to have survived the prequel-era event. But in recent years, Lucasfilm has changed that.

In addition to 2014's Star Wars Rebels which introduced audiences to Kanan Jarrus, a Padawan turned Rebel who survived the purge, 2019's Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order video game actually made Jedi Padawan survivor Cal Kestis its central character.

It's also worth pointing out that Grogu from The Mandalorian is another recent Order 66 survivor as well.

Now, Lucasfilm Animation's latest Star Wars series, The Bad Batch, is continuing the Star Wars tradition by revealing yet another Force user who evaded the events of Revenge of the Sith.

Bad Batch Reveals Another Jedi Survivor

Warning - The rest of this article contains spoilers for Episode 6 of The Bad Batch.

Episode 6 of Star Wars: The Bad Batch featured the return of Gungi, a Wookie Padawan from the Star Wars: The Clone Wars animated series.

Gungi made his debut in The Clone Wars episode titled "The Gathering," where Yoda sent a group of younglings to Ilum to obtain their kyber crystals.

He then appeared in additional episodes, such as "A Test of Strength," "Bound for Rescue," "A Necessary Bond," "The Wrong Jedi," as well as in "Destiny" via a vision.

At the point of his return in Season 2 of The Bad Batch, Gungi has clearly reached the rank of Padawan.

But even though he survived Order 66, it appears that his master did not. He's also notably fearful and defensive about the clones until Hunter explains that he and Clone Force 99 didn't follow Palpatine's order.

After Omega and Clone Force 99 help save the Force-sensitive Wookie, Tech interprets for him, explaining that:

"He's been on the run since Order 66 and was attempting to reach the Wookie homeworld of Kashyyyk before he was captured by those smuggling droids."

This isn't the first time a Disney+ series has added to the ranks of those who survived the Jedi purge. In 2022, Obi-Wan Kenobi revealed that Quinlan Vos, another Jedi from The Clone Wars, had also survived.

The following is a list of Jedi Masters and Padawans who survived Order 66, compiled by Dork Side of the Force:

Obi-Wan Kenobi ( A New Hope )

) Yoda ( The Empire Strikes Back )

) Kanan Jarrus ( Star Wars Rebels )

) Cal Kestis ( Jedi: Fallen Order )

) Ahsoka Tano ( Star Wars Rebels )

) Grogu ( The Mandalorian )

) Jocasta Nu ( Darth Vader: Dark Lord of the Sith comic)

comic) Ferren Barr ( Darth Vader: Dark Lord of the Sith comic)

comic) Luminara Unduli ( Star Wars Rebels )

) Kirak Infil’a ( Darth Vader: Dark Lord of the Sith comic)

comic) Prosset Dibbs/Tenth Brother, Bil ValenSixth Brother, and Masana Tide/Ninth Sister ( Darth Vader: Dark Lord of the Sith comic)

comic) Eeth Koth ( Darth Vader: Dark Lord of the Sith comic)

comic) Zubain Anokonori, Nuhj, Mususiel, and Khandra ( Star Wars: Uprising mobile game)

mobile game) Uvell (“The End of History” short story in Star Wars Insider 154 )

) Quinlan Vos ( Darth Vader: Dark Lord of the Sith comic)

comic) Cere Junda ( Jedi: Fallen Order )

) Taron Malicos ( Jedi: Fallen Order )

) Naq Med ( The Force Collector )

) Fifth Brother ( Star Wars Rebels , Darth Vader: Dark Lord of the Sith comic)

, comic) Seventh Sister ( Star Wars Rebels , Darth Vader: Dark Lord of the Sith comic)

, comic) Trilla Suduri/Second Sister ( Jedi: Fallen Order )

) Oppo Rancisis, Coleman Kcaj, Ka-Moon Kholi, and Selrahc Elous (Darth Vader: Dark Lord of the Sith comic)

Why So Many Order 66 Survivors?

Star Wars can't seem to stay away from Order 66 or the Jedi, and that doesn't appear to be changing any time soon.

Season 3 of The Mandalorian, which has already teased more of Grogu's Order 66 memories, debuts on March 1. Then, on April 28, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, the sequel game to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, arrives to continue Cal Kestis' story.

It's possible that the Rosario Dawson-Ahsoka might also touch on this prequel event since her own survival story was shown in The Clone Wars' final season.

While that remains to be seen, the same can be said for Lucasfilm's reasoning for continuously revealing Jedi survivors across its various Star Wars mediums.

Is it because the concept is so intriguing? Or is there a bigger plan at work?

As Yoda once said, "Always in motion is the future," and that's certainly true at Lucasfilm. However, the fact that the latest episode of The Bad Batch is continuing the Jedi survivor storytelling trend suggests the latter.

New episodes of Star Wars: The Bad Batch premiere on Wednesdays on Disney+.