Star Wars Officially Delays Jedi Fallen Order 2

Mere weeks before its supposed release, Electronic Arts (EA) and Respawn Entertainment's Star Wars Jedi: Survivor has been hit with a delay.

The Fallen Order sequel has been a long time coming, as fans art itching to see what protagonist Cal Kestis has been up to since his Xbox One and PlayStation 4 adventure.

The exact release timing for the title has been something that has popped up in plenty of rumors since its reveal last May, but back in December, it was finally revealed at The Game Awards that Jedi: Survivor would finally hit store shelves on March 17.

However, that is no longer the case.

Jedi: Fallen Order 2 Delayed

After being announced to be coming on March 17, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor has been delayed six weeks to April 28.

Revealed in a tweet on EA Star Wars' official Twitter account, the delay is attributed to "the team [hitting] the Respawn quality bar" and "[achieving] the level of polish [fans] deserve:"

"In order for the team to hit the Respawn quality bar, provide the team the time they need, and achieve the level of polish our fans deserve, we have added six crucial weeks to our release schedule - Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will now launch globally on April 28th."

The letter from the team noted that they have "poured its collective heart and soul into" the game over the last three years of development:

"For the last three years, the 'Jedi' team here at Respawn has poured its collective heart and soul into 'Star Wars Jedi: Survivor', and we are proud to say the next chapter in the tale of Cal Kestis is content complete. We are now focused entirely on the final stage: bug fixes to enhance performance, stability, polish, and most importantly, the player experience."

The message continued, remarking that the upcoming sequel "[delivers] expansive destinations to explore, evolved combat and traversal, and of course, the continuation of Cal and BD’s story:"

"'Jedi: Survivor' is a direct response to the feedback from our community, delivering expansive destinations to explore, evolved combat and traversal, and of course, the continuation of Cal and BD’s story. Making this game has truly made us a better team, and we have pushed ourselves at every level to make this the Star Wars sequel our fans expect from Respawn and Lucasfilm Games."

While a delay is never fun for fans eagerly anticipating a video game, this is probably for the best when it comes to Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

The team notes that they are trying to get the upcoming Fallen Order sequel up to that high bar of quality that Respawn Entertainment prides itself on, which is good! And it feels likely that this April date is going to stick for good.

If things were really in bad shape, a much more significant delay probably would have taken place. But this is only a six-week push.

The team will sand off those rough edges that remain and get it out to the public later in April.

Lucasfilm seemingly has big plans for Cal Kestis and the Fallen Order world, so they want to get this right. While they do lose a bit of brand synergy by having the game debut close to the beginning of The Mandalorian Season 3, it will come out mere weeks after the season has come to a close.

A crossover between Mando and Cal might seem unlikely, but Lucasfilm has done crazier.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor now releases on April 28.