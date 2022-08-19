Star Wars Announces New Cal Kestis Sequel Ahead of Jedi Survivor

Star Wars video games were in a funk for a good stretch of time. When the franchise's gaming potential was under the sole care of EA Games, for a while, the company's only releases were Battlefront and Battlefront 2, both of which landed to a mediocre reaction—even if the latter improved over time. But then came Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, which quickly became lauded as one of the best games in the entire IP.

The story saw the introduction of Cal Kestis, a young Jedi who was only a Padawan when Order 66 went down and the Jedi Order was snuffed out. The game picks up as he is unexpectedly thrown back into the game, being forced into action to save lives from the Empire and its deadly Inquisitors.

Recently, a sequel was finally announced, revealing another story starring Kestis was on the horizon. But how will fans whet their appetite until Star Wars Jedi: Survivor finally arrives? Well, it seems that there's a perfect book for one to sink their teeth into on the horizon.

New Cal Kestis Stories

Star Wars announced two new books revolving around the hit video game series Star Wars Jedi, which is comprised of the previous hit release, Fallen Order, and the upcoming sequel, Survivor.

The first of the books, published by Del Ray and written by Sam Madds, is titled Star Wars Jedi: Battle Scars. It will be a sequel story centered on Cal Kestis and his crew on the Mantis as they are set on an adventure between the first and second games. The written tale will hit stores on March 7, 2023.

Then there's The Art of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, which sounds like one's standard art book. The book, published by Dark Horse, will let readers in on the development of the game, including concept art and creator commentary. Currently, this project is set to be released on May 2, 2023.

What Will Kestis' Intermission Adventure Be?

The Battle Scars story synopsis doesn't give any details for fans to latch onto or be excited about, which is a little strange—simply stating it's an adventure with the characters of the series is a little lackluster.

It's almost impossible to give a quality educated guess as to what the story could be about. While the one teaser released was exciting, there's an endless string of questions as to what it all meant.

When it comes to the artbook, the biggest thing to note about the project is that its release date is in May 2023. Seeing how it would involve a plethora of spoilers, should fans be expecting the finished game to be released by then? However, that timeframe can pretty easily be pushed back if needed.

Either way, more Cal Kestis is a good thing for Star Wars fans and anyone looking for a good, compelling story. Hopefully, Battle Scars is able to provide readers with an engrossing story, and the artbook offers up some intriguing behind-the-scenes glimpses.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is currently set to be released at some point in 2023.