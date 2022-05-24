Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order 2 Rumor Addresses More Playable Characters Possibility

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order was met with extremely high praise when it was released in 2019. Players were introduced to Cameron Monaghan's Cal Kestis, a young Jedi who had survived Order 66 and was trying to hide from the Empire. They were able to follow him on his journey as he was in search of a Jedi Holocron that contained the names of Force-sensitive younglings throughout the galaxy. The game was such a success that a sequel was officially announced in January, and many fans have wondered if Cal will even be a playable character in the second installment.

Gaming insider Jeff Grubb previously offered a little bit of insight into the sequel's developments, such as the title and when fans can expect to get official details from Electronic Arts. According to Grubb, the title of the sequel will reportedly be Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, and it will be officially revealed at Star Wars Celebration, a convention in Anaheim, California between May 26-29.

ADVERTISEMENT

Even though there have been some rumors about certain aspects of the upcoming game, fans are still wondering if Cal Kestis will be front and center. Grubb has recently come through again with more to say on that topic.

Fallen Order 2 May Feature Other Playable Characters

Star Wars

Gaming insider Jeff Grubb via Star Wars News Net recently talked about the sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, specifically touching on whether or not Cal Kestis will be a playable character in the upcoming game.

Grubb addressed the "rumors" that have been swirling about Cal not being a playable character, to which he responded by saying that "he is." The insider claimed that the young Jedi "is still the star" of the second installment, just as he was with the first, but didn't rule out the possibility that there could be other playable characters alongside him at some points throughout the game's story:

ADVERTISEMENT

"I have talked about this, but not publicly. I looked into this, because there are rumors out there that [Cal Kestis is not playable], and he is. Cal Kestis is still the star of that game. He’s the main character… So I suppose that that does not mean that there aren’t other playable characters – I’m not saying there are, either, I don’t know – what I was told is, Cal Kestis is the main character still."

In Jedi: Fallen Order, players are introduced to other characters throughout the game, such as Cere, a former Jedi Master that broke ties with the Force after Order 66. Toward the ending, when Cal has to face off against Darth Vader and the Second Sister, Cere calls upon the Force once again to come to Cal's aid. If she decides to start practicing her old Jedi techniques again in the sequel, it is possible that a few missions could revolve around her.

Another character that players may be able to pick up the controller for is Merrin, a Nightsister from Dathomir who was formerly tied to Mother Talzin from The Clone Wars. She has the ability to display a great magnitude of power and could also do a couple of missions where she is the main character in the upcoming game.

New Characters in Fallen Order 2

The first game introduced players to many new characters in the galaxy far, far away, and if Grubb's report is true about Cal being the main character, it is likely that his companions will return as well.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, Cal and co. will most definitely come across some other people throughout the galaxy, both friend and foe, who may be able to be one of the other playable characters at some point. The game's plot hasn't been revealed yet, but since Cal destroyed the Holocron at the end of the first game, they likely won't be continuing that plot point, which may lead to a more significant galactic threat presenting itself.

The vital detail to remember when it comes to these games is that they are based on the story. Some single-player games are made for the simple fact of just grabbing the controller and having fun with waves of enemies, but the Star Wars Jedi franchise has proved that it wants to take a more cinematic approach and add to the canon of the Star Wars universe. That being said, the developers aren't going to just throw in a plethora of playable characters for no reason. If there are others, then they will have to serve a purpose in the greater plot of the game.

Whatever the case may be, fans of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order will likely learn more about the game soon at Star Wars Celebration and may even be treated to some official images and a release date, which has previously been rumored for early 2023.