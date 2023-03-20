Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2 Confirms Return of Two Fan-Favorite Characters

Fans are giddy after the newest trailer for Electronic Arts' Star Wars Jedi: Survivor confirmed two characters for the first game in the series are set for a return in the sequel.

Electronic Arts and Respawn Entertainment are back in the galaxy far, far away, bringing forth another adventure alongside Jedi Cal Kestis (played by Gotham actor Cameron Monaghan).

Set five years after the events of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and 10 years after the fall of the Republic, Survivor follows up on the events of the recently-released Blood Lines spin-off book, seeing the crew of the Stinger Mantis seemingly separated.

However, many story details are still being kept under wraps after a number of gameplay showcases for the title, including who will join Cal on his next journey across the star.

Star Wars Fallen Order Characters Make a Return

Electronic Arts

Two fan-favorite characters from Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order were confirmed to appear in the upcoming sequel Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

Revealed as a part of the story trailer for Respawn Entertainment's galaxy-spanning sequel, Greez, the Latero space pilot of the Mantis (the ship that main character Cal Kestis uses in the first game), and Dathomirian Ninghsister, Merrin, were both confirmed to be a part of Survivor's story.

The pair was last seen alongside series protagonist Cal Kestis on the Stinger Mantis; however, with the sequel taking place five years after the events of Jedi: Fallen Order, the two have seen some changes.

Greez seemingly has let his hair grow, sporting a set of long braids and what could be a robotic prosthetic arm.

Electronic Arts

Merrin looks primarily the same, albeit with a slightly altered hairstyle from the first game.

Electronic Arts

Also, Survivor looks to feature combat partners, as Merrin can be seen helping Cal take out a group of Stormtroopers in the trailer.

Electronic Arts

Who Is Missing from Jedi: Fallen Order 2?

Electronic Arts

While it is an exciting prospect to see both Merrin and Greez back for more fun in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, there is still one name from Fallen Order that remains up in the air.

Debra Wilson's Jedi master Cere Junda has not been mentioned or shown in any of Survivor's trailers up to this point. After helping Cal Kestis become reattuned to the Force in Fallen Order, Cere seemingly was primed for even more in the sequel.

However, perhaps her fate is being kept under wraps for a reason. Some may speculate she died in the time since Fallen Order, but after being built up to be such a big character in the first game, an off-screen death feels like it would not do the Jedi master justice.

Maybe Cere has had some significant physical changes in the time since Fallen Order that could be seen as spoilery. Or could she maybe have close ties to the sequel's villain, possibly even taking a turn to the Dark Side?

Fans will have to wait to find out when Star Wars Jedi: Survivor hits PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC on April 28.