Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2 Release Date Leaks Ahead of Expected Announcement

Ahead of the game's expected announcements coming at this year's Game Awards, the release date for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor has been leaked online.

The Direct

According to a date posted on Steam, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is expected to release on March 15, 2023.

Jedi: Survivor is the long-awaited video game sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order centered on Order 66 survivor, Cal Kestis.

This supports reports that a major IP game would be released in early 2023.