Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order 2 Gets Release Update Amid Delay Concerns

Earlier this year, fans were treated with the first glimpse at Respawn Entertainment and Electronic Arts' Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order followup, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. The sequel to 2019's Star Wars epic has fans itching to get back into control of protagonist Cal Cestis as is "challenged in ways that we haven’t seen" before.

Survivor debuted with a teaser trailer back at Star Wars Celebration in May and instantly had fans diving into a flurry of questions. Who was in the bacta tank? Why is Cal bearded? Was that the Grand Inquisitor?

But the biggest question of all was when is this next-gen game coming? No official release date has been announced for the title, but rumors (and internal EA documents) have pointed to it hitting store shelves sometime before March 2023. However, the radio silence surrounding the project has gamers around the world worried that the Star Wars epic could be the victim of a delay, something insiders are saying seems unlikely.

Jedi Fallen Order 2 is Still Coming

Star Wars

According to Giant Bomb's Jeff Grubb, despite delay concerns, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is still set for that March 2023 release date.

Speaking on Giant Bomb's Giant Games Mess, Grubb said he has been looking into the game noting that "it’s still on track for that March release date."

He said that even though the title is "less than five months away" EA "[has] a plan." Grubb remarked that "they’re going to be talking about it in December" before going "right into a release."

The industry added that "there’s no issue with the game right now," this is just a case of "[planning] to have a short window to promote:"

“I was looking into why haven’t we heard about Star Wars Jedi: Survivor anytime recently. And you know, it’s still on track for that March release date that we’ve been saying this whole time and as EA has been saying to its investors in earnings reports this entire time. Their big partner game is coming, and that’s always been Star Wars: Jedi Survivor. But it’s October, that’s five months, less than five months away, so why haven’t we heard about it? Well, they have a plan, and they’re going to be talking about it in December and go right into a release. There’s no issue with the game right now - who knows, something could change there - but right now there’s no issue and it was always the plan to have a short window to promote. They don’t think that’ll have any negative affect.”

Will Jedi Survivor Get Delayed?

Right now it is still unknown if, in fact, Jeff Grubb has his information in line, and Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will not be delayed. EA and developer Respawn have remained tight-lipped about the project with some of the only information about the game coming out by way of book announcements and quotes from the actors involved.

The rumor has always been that Survivor would hit before the end of March next year, so right now fans will just have to take the word of insiders like Grubb on the subject.

As for this plan set to kick into gear in December, it seems likely that this could all begin at Geoff Keighley's Game Awards. The annual award show/gaming showcase features plenty of new trailers and announcements, so Jedi: Survivor would fit right in.

It feels like The Game Awards would be the perfect place for the title to debut gameplay along with maybe another trailer before EA really starts up the marketing machine for the game in the new year, ultimately leading to that March 2023 release date.

But for now, all fans can do is wait in the dark with their fingers crossed.