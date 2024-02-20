Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 3 - 6 Main Actors Announced (Photos)

Ahead of Star Wars: The Bad Batch's Season 3 Disney+ debut, Lucasfilm confirmed which key actors are returning for the final season of the animated series. 

Set to release on Wednesday, February 21, The Bad Batch's three-episode premiere is expected to pick up where Season 2 left off with Omega trapped in an Imperial lab and Clone Force 99, still reeling from the loss of Tech, determined to save her. 

While The Bad Batch's latest trailer previewed the season's character roster (and a particularly confusing cameo), Star Wars officially confirmed which voice actors comprise the Season 3 cast. 

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 3 Cast Confirmed

The following is a list of Star Wars: The Bad Batch's six main actors for Season 3 and their animated characters.  

Dee Bradley Baker - The Bad Batch

Dee Bradley Baker in Star Wars: The Bad Batch
The Direct

No doubt the actor with the most on his plate in Star Wars: The Bad Batch is Dee Bradley Baker as he voices each member of Clone Force 99, including Hunter, Wrecker, Echo, Crosshair, and, in previous seasons, Tech. 

While The Bad Batch's clone troopers have distinct speaking styles to reflect their individuality, Baker has been voicing all the animated Star Wars clones, including Captain Rex and Commander Cody, since 2008's Star Wars: The Clone Wars film and throughout the subsequent series. 

In addition to lending his versatile voice to the surviving members of Clone Force 99, Baker is also expected to voice Captain Rex again in the third season. 

Michelle Ang - Omega

Michelle Ang as Omega in Star Wars: The Bad Batch
The Direct

Known for her roles in Neighbours and Fear the Walking Dead, the Emmy-nominated New Zealand actress has voiced young, female clone Omega since the show's 2021 debut.

The youngest member of the team, Michelle Ang's Omega is an unmodified clone of Jango Fett and one of the show's central characters. She joined Clone Force 99 in Season 1 but was captured by the Empire in Season 2 for a secret cloning project. 

Keisha Castle-Hughes - Emerie Karr

Keisha Castle-Hughes as Star Wars: The Bad Batch's Emerie Karr
The Direct

Previously known for her performances in Whale Rider and The Nativity Story, the Academy Award-nominated Keisha Castle-Hughes first joined The Bad Batch cast in Season 2.

In the series, the New Zealand-born actress plays Emerie Karr, a scientist working in the Imperial cloning facility in Mount Tantiss. But in a Season 2 finale twist, she's revealed to be a female clone of Jango Fett and Omega's sister

Jimmi Simpson - Doctor Royce Hemlock

Jimmi Simpson as Doctor Hemlock in Star Wars: The Bad Batch
The Direct

Another Season 2 addition, Doctor Royce Hemlock is the chief scientist of the Imperial Advanced Science Division with a vision for how the Empire can utilize clones.

Playing the sinister scientist is actor Jimmi Simpson whose lengthy list of live-action and voice acting roles ranges from Black Mirror and Westworld to Star Trek: Prodigy

Noshir Dalal - Vice Admiral Rampart

Noshir Dalal as Vice Admiral Hemlock in Star Wars: The Bad Batch
The Direct

Another Imperial villain, Young Jedi Adventures voice actor Noshir Dalal voices Vice Admiral Rampart, who pushed recruitment for the Imperial Army over the use of clones. 

What's particularly intriguing about Dalal's Season 3 return as Rampart is that he was arrested and labeled an Imperial traitor for destroying Tipoca City during Season 2. 

Wanda Sykes - Phee Genoa

Wanda Sykes as Phee Genoa in Star Wars: The Bad Batch
The Direct

An associate of Cid's, Phee Genoa is a female pirate who teams up with Clone Force 99 during Season 2 and appeared to have feelings for Tech. 

Longtime comedian and actress Wanda Sykes voices Phee Genoa; and given her character's connection with Omega, she's likely on board to help the clones save their youngest member from the Empire.  

The first three episodes of Star Wars: The Bad Batch premiere on Wednesday, February 21 on Disney+.

