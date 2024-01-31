Star Wars fans finally know when to expect the Disney+ release of Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 3.

The second season of The Clone Wars spin-off ended with an emotional yet shocking cliffhanger, as well as a few intriguing connections to the live-action Star Wars Universe.

With Season 3 kickstarting Lucasfilm's 2024 slate, resolution is finally on the way; but if The Bad Batch's new trailer was any indication, further surprises await before the curtain closes on Clone Force 99.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 3 Release Schedule

Star Wars

Star Wars has confirmed the premiere date and the release schedule for Season 3 of Star Wars: The Bad Batch.

The final season is set to receive a three-episode premiere on Wednesday, February 21, with Disney+ continuing to release subsequent episodes every Wednesday through May 1, 2024.

On certain weeks, however, The Bad Batch will drop two episodes on a single release day. For instance, on both March 13 and April 3, two episodes are slated to air instead of one.

The full release schedule for Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 3 can be seen below:

Episode 1: February 21

Episode 2: February 21

Episode 3: February 21

Episode 4: February 28

Episode 5: March 6

Episode 6: March 13

Episode 7: March 13

Episode 8: March 20

Episode 9: March 27

Episode 10: April 3

Episode 11: April 3

Episode 12: April 10

Episode 13: April 17

Episode 14: April 24

Episode 15: May 1 (Series Finale)

As for what time Disney+ drops new episodes of The Bad Batch, Season 3 is expected to air at 3:00 a.m. ET on Wednesdays.

What To Expect From The Bad Batch Season 3

Season 2 of The Bad Batch ended with the death of a member of Clone Force 99 and Omega being captured and held in Mount Tantiss.

It was there in the Weyland facility that Omega found Crosshair and learned that one of the doctors, Emerie Karr, is also a clone and her sister.

The Season 3 trailer confirmed Omega's Clone Force 99 family will be looking to save her, but it doesn't look as if a rescue happens right away, meaning Star Wars fans may finally learn more about the Empire's cloning experiments and the connections to Grogu and The Mandalorian.

The trailer also revealed the return (resurrection?) of Asajj Ventress, a former Clone Wars villainess, with fans speculating how she will either help or impede the clones.

Audiences are likely to learn more about Season 3 and how Lucasfilm intends to bring the series to a close in the coming weeks.

The first three episodes of Star Wars: The Bad Batch premiere on Wednesday, February 21 on Disney+.