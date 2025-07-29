Adult Swim Announces 3rd Rick and Morty Spinoff Series

Adult Swim will have yet another spin-off from Rick and Morty in the works, focusing on a beloved character from the original adult animated series. After taking an entire year off in 2024 (to fans' disappointment), largely due to Hollywood's writers' and actors' strikes, the titular mad genius and his awkward grandson are on their way back to the spotlight for more adventures through time and space. Additionally, a handful of thrilling supporting characters will get their own time to shine away from the Smith and Sanchez families.

Adult Swim announced its third spin-off of the animated Rick and Morty series. Recently, Rick and Morty has seen its fair share of issues on and off-camera, especially after creator/star Justin Roiland's unceremonious exit from the series. However, considering how much praise and adulation the entire supporting cast has received over the years, it is no surprise to see this universe expand its borders.

Adult Swim's animated mature-rated sitcom, Rick and Morty, is eight years into its run, telling the story of mad genius Rick Sanchez and his grandson, Morty Smith.

Traveling across dimensions and meeting various alien species, the show's dark humor and trips into the multiverse allow for the titular pair to push the envelope in terms of what they believe is possible. Rick and Morty is streaming on Hulu. Below are the three spin-offs from this series in development:

Every Rick & Morty Spin-Off TV Series

President Curtis

Adult Swim

At San Diego Comic-Con 2025, Warner Bros confirmed development on a Rick & Morty spin-off titled President Curtis. Actor Keith David (the actor behind President Andre Curtis) helped confirm the announcement at the Rick and Morty panel, making a surprise appearance to tease new adventures for his longtime series veteran.

As reported by Variety, this series will pick up with President Curtis, a regular rival of the original show's duo, and his eccentric staff as they tackle crises that Rick Sanchez actively ignores.

This will include interdimensional diplomacy and paranormal investigations, along with events that cannot be explained. Brooklyn Nine-Nine/Encanto star Stephanie Beatriz and Community's Jim Rash (who recently appeared in Marvel's Ironheart) will join the voice cast in undisclosed roles.

The Vindicators

Adult Swim

Released across multiple platforms, The Vincidcators centers on the same-named team of galaxy-traversing heroes who protect plants from universal threats. Using a similar kind of satire as hit series like The Boys, the team travels across the universe and becomes disillusioned with their place in that universe.

The group is inspired by teams like the Avengers and the Guardians of the Galaxy, and it formerly included Rick Sanchez and Morty Smith as members

The Vindicators 3: The Return of Worldender made its debut on Adult Swim in August 2017. Later, Vindicators 2: Last Stand Between Earth and Doom had a ten-episode run on YouTube in July 2022.

Rick and Morty: The Anime

Adult Swim

Rick and Morty: The Anime is a Japanese version of the original series, focusing on Morty meeting a "time warrior" named Elle sometime during the events of Rick & Morty Season 6. The show explores parallel storylines and alternate realities, largely focusing on "Space Morty" and Morty's original father, Jerry Prime.

While the characters in this show are similar to their original counterparts, they come with a few differences along the way (see more on the anime's use of the multiverse here).