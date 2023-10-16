Rick and Morty Season 7 Cast & Characters: 10 Main Actors and Who They Voice

Rick & Morty has finally returned for Season 7 at Adult Swim, and the animated show has brought big changes to its cast of characters and actors.

Season 7 has long been confirmed to make massive changes to the Rick & Morty cast due to the exit and recasting of lead actor Justin Roiland after allegations of domestic violence, sexual assault, and grooming.

Along with co-creating the animated show, Roiland gave the voices to Rick Sanchez, Morty Smith, Mr. Poopybutthole, and many more iconic characters, all of which will now be recast going forward.

Every Major Character in Rick & Morty Season 7

TBC - Rick Sanchez and Rick Prime

Adult Swim

As usual for Rick & Morty, the show's new lead is expected to deliver the voice of many other Multiversal Ricks across the season, including the series' current main villain Rick Prime - who killed the leading scientist's wife and daughter.

Obviously, Season 7 is expected to see Rick exploring space and time on sci-fi adventures like always, teaming up with crazy comrades, and saving the cosmos, all while continuing his rivalry with Rick Prime.

TBC - Morty Smith

Adult Swim

While Justin Roiland once gave the voice to both Rick and Morty, the leading roles have now been filled with separate actors, both of whom were kept silent by Adult Swim until the credits rolled on the Season 7 premiere.

Obviously, Morty will continue to accompany Rick on his usual adventures, and he will probably continue to fawn over several female characters.

Chris Parnell - Jerry Smith

Adult Swim

Despite the recasting of Rick and Morty, as the rest of the Smith family were not voiced by Roiland, the same actors are expected to continue on in their roles, including Chris Parnell as Jerry Smith.

The ever-mocked Smith family patriarch will be back again, with a clip even featuring a muscled-up Jerry meditating and doing the splits between two chairs in a shot inspired by the martial arts flick Bloodsport.

Spencer Grammer - Summer Smith

Adult Swim

Spencer Grammer will also be sticking around for Season 7 as Morty's older teenage sister Summer Smith. As usual, she ought to become embroiled in plenty more sci-fi antics, including freeing some demonic evil from a cursed amulet.

As part of the Season 7 announcement video, the teenage gossip alluded to forming a "Council of Summers," which could either be a joke or a tease for a Multiversal group to come in future episodes.

The synopsis for the latest season also referenced "Evil Summer," suggesting audiences could see some version of her take on an antagonistic role in one of the ten episodes to come.

Sarah Chalke - Beth Smith and Space Beth

Adult Swim

Roseanne and Scrubs star Sarah Chalke regularly appears as two Beths in Rick & Morty, the original Dimension C-131 version and the galaxy-hopping Space Beth.

Rick & Morty has yet to clarify whether the veterinarian Beth or her space-traveling counterpart is the clone, and fans may never have the answer to that question.

But both are expected to continue on as major players in Season 7, possibly even with more romantic entanglement between the pair along with Jerry.

Dan Harmon - Birdperson

Adult Swim

Justin Roiland wasn't the only Rick & Morty creator giving the voice to iconic characters, as Dan Harmon played Rick's best friend Birdperson in most seasons, although he did miss out on the last run.

After Rick brought Birdperson back to life in Season 5, he left to find the child he had with his deceased wife Tammy and never knew about.

Keith David - The President

Adult Swim

One of Rick & Morty's most commonly recurring characters is US President Curtis, more commonly referred to simply as The President, who is played by Coraline, The Thing, and The Princess & the Frog actor Keith David.

The President has frequently incurred the services of Rick and Morty for any sci-fi troubles but regularly serves as a secondary antagonist.

In the Season 7 trailer, The President was spotted running away from danger down a street with Dr. Wong before an armed Rick emerged to save the day.

Susan Sarandon - Dr. Wong

Adult Swim

The Smith family therapist Dr. Wong will be back in Season 7 and continue to be voiced by Oscar-winning actress Susan Sarandon, who recently joined another pop culture world by playing DC's Blue Beetle villain Victoria Kord.

The therapist appeared in the trailer in a one-on-one session with a hologram Rick, while she was also seen escaping danger with The President.

TBC - Mr. Poopybutthole

Adult Swim

As Justin Roiland was behind many more characters than just Rick and Morty, Mr. Poopybutthole also had to be recast for Season 7, taking on a major role in the premiere episode, "How Poopy Got His Poop Back."

The Smith family friend returns in a slump of depression and alcoholism for his seventh major appearance after last season left Poopybutthole severely hurt due to an injury suffered in the gym.

Tom Kenny - Squanchy and Gene

Adult Swim

Spongebob SquarePants star Tom Kenny has been behind many characters across Rick & Morty, two of which have been confirmed for Season 7.

First up comes the cat-like alcoholic creature Squanchy, a close friend of Rick's who once fought alongside him against the Galactic Federation. Just as the Smurfs replace most of their verbs with "smurf," the feline alien does the same with "squanch," which has occasionally come to have some dirty meanings.

Secondly, Kenny will be back as the Smiths' nosy next-door neighbor Gene, who, on occasion, finds himself walking into Rick's science escapades.

Scott Chernoff - Revolio "Gearhead" Clockberg Jr.

Adult Swim

Scott Chernoff's Gearhead has been both a friend and foe to Rick and Morty, but the two most recently settled their drama after getting high together.

As his name suggests, Revolio Clockberg Jr. does literally have the appearance of a clock and is an expert in engineering, gears, and the Gear Wars.

Ice-T - Water-T

Adult Swim

Tracy Lauren Marrow, aka American rapper/Law & Order: SVU star Ice-T, appears in Rick & Morty as a fictionalized version of himself where he is revealed to actually be an ageless wandering alien from the dawn of time known as Water-T.

Debuting in Season 2's "Get Schwifty," Water-T came along to help save Earth from a music-obsessed alien attack, and now he will be back for only the second time in the animated show with Season 7.

Brandon Johnson - Mr. Goldenfold

Adult Swim

Brandon Johnson's Mr. Goldenfold is Morty's math teacher at Harry Herpson High School, and, as with almost every other season, he will appear again in Season 7.

The divorced Mr. Goldenfold tends to be the most actively visited figure at Morty's school for the brief time he actually attends class.

Rick & Morty Season 7 will debut new episodes every Sunday at 11 p.m. ET/8 p.m. PT on Adult Swim.