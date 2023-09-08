Rick and Morty Season 7 Release Date Schedule of Episodes Officially Announced

Adult Swim's sci-fi comedy Rick & Morty Season 7 is on the way, and now fans know when every episode will be released.

Rick & Morty is preparing to come back for Season 7 in the not-too-distant future, but the new episodes will arrive with a major change as co-creator and lead actor Justin Roiland exits the show, with all his characters set to be recast.

Adult Swim

Adult Swim has confirmed that, despite past seasons having mid-season breaks and varied episode release patterns, Rick & Morty Season 7 will debut new installments weekly on Adult Swim following its October 22 premiere.

The sci-fi comedy's latest batch of episodes, Season 6, took a monthlong break after the sixth chapter, while Season 5 previously took a month out in 2021 between Episodes 8 and 9.

Before that, Season 4 took almost six months out at the halfway mark, with Seasons 2 and 3 taking a week's break after Episode 6, and Season 1 bringing a much longer month-and-a-half at the same point.

But alas, despite a history of questionable release patterns, Season 7 is set to release new chapters weekly with no hiatuses nor breaks.

The full list of episode titles and their release dates can be seen below:

Episode 1: “How Poopy Got His Poop Back”: October 15

Episode 2: “The Jerrick Trap”: October 22

Episode 3: “Air Force Wong”: October 29

Episode 4: “That’s Amorte”: November 5

Episode 5: “Unmortricken”: November 12

Episode 6: “Rickfending Your Mort”: November 19

Episode 7: “Wet Kuat Amortican Summer”: November 26

Episode 8: “Rise of the Numbericons: The Movie”: December 3

Episode 9: “Mort: Ragnarick”: December 10

Episode 10: “Fear No Mort”: December 17

Rick & Morty's Episode Titles Reveal Exciting Premiere Plot

The season premiere title of “How Poopy Got His Poop Back” promises the return of a fan-favorite side character, Mr. Poopybutthole, who was last seen at a low point in life with the Season 6 stinger.

So, it appears the premiere may explore his quest to get his life back on track in a big way.

Mr. Poopybutthole's return does raise some questions as he was originally voiced by Justin Roiland, who has exited the show. As with all of Roiland's characters, the talking turd will be recast, but it's unclear whether the same actor will be taking over all of his many voices in Rick & Morty.

Many will be happy to discover that when Rick & Morty comes back for Season 7, there will be no concern about surprise breaks or hiatuses along the way.

Instead, the season will air in full on back-to-back Sundays for ten weeks, culminating the run just in time for the holidays, with Season 8 likely to follow in 2024.

Here's everything we know about Rick & Morty Season 7 ahead of the October 15 premiere, exclusively on Adult Swim.