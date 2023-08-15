Rick & Morty Season 7 will officially announce its premiere date soon, but when will the show hit Adult Swim?

The sci-fi meta comedy will soon be back for Season 7 following the airing of the last episode, the Season 6 finale, in December 2022.

Rick & Morty is currently renewed through to Season 10, so there will be plenty more adventures to come. However, those stories will be told without co-creator and original star Justin Roiland, who is set to be recast for Season 7 after facing felony domestic violence charges.

The official Rick & Morty Twitter account confirmed the premiere date for Season 7 will be confirmed next week (beginning Monday, August 21).

According to a report from the French outlet Premiere, Adult Swim stated at the Annecy Festival that Rick & Morty Season 7 is eyeing a September premiere.

So fans will discover the official premiere date next week, and, unless there have been any delays, the release won't be far behind.

The announcement was accompanied by a promise of "Rick v. Rick Prime" in the upcoming season:

How Rick & Morty May Announce More Big News

As fans will know, Justin Roiland - the voice actor behind Rick, Morty, and many other characters - will be recast for Season 7, with all of his already-recorded lines for the upcoming episodes set to be redubbed ahead of the release.

The new voice actor replacing Roiland still hasn't been confirmed, but Adult Swim's willingness to confirm a premiere date seems to suggest one has been cast and the lines for Season 7 have already been recorded.

While a delay from the once-reported September release isn't expected due to the ongoing strikes as animated shows aren't affected, the news of an imminent premiere date announcement seems to indicate everything is going to plan nonetheless.

It seems likely next week's Rick & Morty return announcement will also bring further news on the upcoming season, including the identity of Roiland's illusive replacement who will take over his many roles.

