Rick and Morty Season 7: Release, Cast and Everything We Know So Far

Rick and Morty is set to return for Season 7 at Adult Swim, here's everything we know about the sci-fi comedy's next season including its release, cast, and more.

The animated show follows the chaotic adventures of genius scientist Rick Sanchez, his awkward grandson Morty Smith, and the rest of their family as they go on adventures and deal with a host of sci-fi problems.

Rick and Morty wrapped up its ten-episode sixth season in December 2022 with a set-up for the titular pair to hunt down the villainous Rick Prime in Season 7.

When Will Rick and Morty Season 7 Release?

Looking at past seasons of Rick and Morty, Season 5 began in June 2021 and Season 6 followed in September 2022, each of these came around a year after their predecessor concluded. With the latest season having ended in December 2022, fans should expect to see Season 7 begin in late 2023 or early 2024.

Speaking with The Wrap in August 2022, showrunner Dan Harmon explained Rick and Morty is on track to "be doing a season a year now" under its new production plan that involves "being so ahead of schedule:"

“This is the strangest thing I’ve ever said about the show and it still feels unreal to say it, but we’ll be doing a season a year now. I still don’t understand how that’s possible. But that’s why it never happened on my watch. [Showrunner] Scott [Marder] is able to keep us on a schedule that mostly involves being so ahead of schedule that we can actually release things in a timely manner.”

With the last season having aired in 2022, fans should expect Season 7 to begin later in 2023, provided development has not come off schedule due to factors such as the firing of star and co-creator Justin Roiland.

Will Justin Roiland Return for Rick and Morty Season 7?

Rick & Morty co-creator Justin Roiland, who is also the actor behind both titular characters, was dropped from the show by Adult Swim in January 2023, as he faced domestic abuse charges in Orange County, California.

The Hollywood Reporter's sources stated at the time that Rick and Morty would move forward without its controversial co-creator. The outlet claimed that while Roiland will hold onto his co-creator credit, fellow co-creator Dan Harmon will assume sole showrunner duties and his leading voice roles will be recast.

Charges against Roiland were dropped in March 2023, however, there has been no sign of a reversal of Adult Swim's decision at this time.

As Harmon has stated Rick and Morty is being developed far ahead of schedule to ensure timely releases, it's unclear whether Roiland's lines for Season 7 have already been recorded. Regardless, it's likely a new actor will be brought in to record the lines for Season 7, potentially replacing work already done by Roiland.

Who Is Cast in Rick and Morty Season 7?

Although Justin Roiland is expected to be recast as Rick Sanchez, Morty Smith, and his many other recurring characters, the rest of the Smith family appears to be returning as part of the Season 7 cast.

These include Chris Parnell's Jerry Smith, Spencer Grammar's Summer Smith, and Sarah Chalke's Beth Smith, all of which have appeared in every season.

Looking at past seasons, there are other recurring characters and cast members who, while unconfirmed for Season 7, are likely to make an appearance. Some of those who could make their way into Season 7 are Kari Wahlgreen's Jessica, Dan Harmon's Birdperson, and Keith David's President Curtis.

Although both Morty's love interest Jessica and Rick's best friend Birdperson sat out Season 6, there is every chance they could make a comeback for Season 7.

Is Evil Morty Returning in Season 7?

Evil Morty has become one of Rick and Morty's most iconic characters, with him serving as the first of the show's two main antagonists, appearing once per season all the way up to the Season 5 finale. But will he be back in Season 7?

With Evil Morty now having escaped the Central Finite Curve into an unknown location in the Multiverse - his current whereabouts are unknown. Following those events in the Season 5 finale, Rick Prime appears to have taken over as Rick and Morty's big bad, and will likely continue in that capacity in Season 7.

Now that Rick and Morty's villainous focus has shifted, it's unlikely he will be back in Season 7, par for a major surprise. However, his popularity and the mystery surrounding his vanishing into the Multiverse could open the doors to his return.

Will Rick and Morty Season 8 Release At Some Point?

Back in May 2018 ahead of Rick and Morty Season 4, creators Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland inked a deal with Adult Swim to produce 70 episodes of the sci-fi comedy, which typically runs with ten-episode seasons.

This deal renewed Rick and Morty through to its 10th season, meaning that even after Season 7, the show will still return for at least three further seasons.

At the time of Roiland's firing in January 2023, The Hollywood Reporter clarified the show is still on track to complete its ten-season order, even though Dan Harmon will now be continuing as the lone showrunner.

Roiland addressed the show's future in an interview with The Wrap ahead of Season 6 as he explained why it "could run forever," while also comparing its longevity to that of The Simpsons - which is currently on Season 35:

“I think the show could run forever. The show could run as long as we want it to. We’re also not trying to do what ‘The Simpsons’ is doing and we’re doing less episodes than ‘The Simpsons.’ I think we could easily run this thing into Season 20 if we wanted, if the network wanted and if the fans wanted.”

Rick and Morty Season 7 has yet to set an official release date, but new episodes will be found airing on Adult Swim when it does.