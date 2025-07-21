Untamed Netflix Answers Why Jill Is In the Hospital In Episode 5

Untamed Episode 5 sees Rosemarie DeWitt's Jill forced to go to the hospital after some dramatic circumstances put her on the edge of life and death. Dewitt stars alongside A-list stars like Eric Bana and Sam Neill in the exciting new Netflix drama, which follows a Yosemite park ranger and the mysterious death of a young girl. The series features plenty of twists and turns that all tie back to Bana's Kyle Turner and a dark secret hidden from the viewer for most of the series.

Part of Turner's dark past includes his ex-wife Jill, a teacher made to look as though she left Turner following the disappearance of their young son, Caleb (played by Ezra Wilson), several years before the series kicks off.

Later in the series, it is revealed that may not have been the case (read more about Untamed's epic finale twist here), as Jill ends up in the hospital during Turner's Yosemite-spanning investigation.

Why Was Jill in the Hospital in Untamed?

Netflix

One of the key beats of Untamed Episode 5 was seeing Rosemarie DeWitt's Jill head to the hospital as the show's central murder investigation kicks into high gear.

This comes in the latter half of the episode, as Jill's ex-husband and current Yosemite park ranger Kyle Turner (Eric Bana) begins to suspect his co-worker Shane Maguire (Wilson Bethel) might secretly have something to do with the death of a young girl in the park.

Episode 5 reveals that Jill has a dark secret (although the full extent does not become clear until the show's dramatic finale).

The reason for Jill heading to the hospital in Untamed's penultimate chapter is that she ingested what could have been a fatal dose of pills in an attempt to take her own life.

This suicide attempt is played off, at the time, as an act of extreme grief, as this more recent murder investigation has drummed up some feelings from the disappearance of her son, Caleb, years before.

However, as the series goes on, this move to take her own life is revealed to have a whole lot more weight behind it.

What Happened to Jill in Untamed?

Netflix

In the rest of Untamed, it is slowly revealed that Jill's son, Caleb, did not just go missing years earlier but had been killed by someone named Sean Sanderson (a man whose family is seen throughout the series fighting a wrongful death suit).

It turns out that after discovering Sean killed her son, Jill had Sean taken care of herself, hiring Maguire to "dispose" of the killer.

The finale revealed that, finding out this information, it was Turner who left Jill and not the other way around, which completely recontextualizes the pair's relationship (especially with her in the hospital after a botched suicide attempt).

Now, though, with Turner hot on the trail of Maguire, Jill's secret is closer than ever to coming into public view.

While it was never expressly said in the series, one can assume this also played a part in her attempt on her own life, as she is worried she may need to face the consequences of having Maguire kill Sean.

Luckily, that never comes to pass, as Turner and his park ranger partner, Naya Vasquez (played by La Brea actress Lily Santiago), take Maguire out, uncovering the truth behind this most current Yosemite murder.

Jill and Turner get one final moment together in the series, finally reconciling over their shared grief for their son. Untamed ends with Jill and Turner still separated, but on better footing than ever. She continues to live outside the park, while Turner continues to find solace in the wilderness, working through his grief alone.

All six episodes of Untamed are streaming on Netflix. The series tells the story of Eric Bana's Kyle Turner. After a young girl turns up dead in Yosemite National Park, Bana's park ranger is called into action, bringing a dark chapter from the character's past, which includes the death of his own young son. Bana stars alongside Jurassic Park actor Sam Neill, Standoff's Rosemarie DeWitt, and Daredevil actor Wilson Bethel.