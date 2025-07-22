Untamed Netflix Confirms What Truly Happened to Sean Sanderson - And It's a Major Twist

Netflix's Untamed confirmed what truly happened to Sean Sanderson, and it's quite tragic yet unsurprising. At the center of the story of the six-episode limited series is Kyle Turner (Eric Bana), a special agent with the National Park Investigative Services Branch, who is tasked with investigating the death of a Jane Doe inside Yosemite National Park. Aside from the mystery behind this woman, a name that keeps popping up during the investigation is Sean Sanderson - another victim who has mysteriously gone missing.

As a result of his missing status, Untamed Episode 3 revealed that Sanderson's family is trying to put together a wrongful death suit against the park. However, the mystery behind Sanderson's disappearance has far deeper ties to Kyle and his dead son, Caleb.

What Happened to Sean Sanderson In Untamed?

Untamed Episode 6 pulled back the curtain on who Sean Sanderson really is, and it turned out that he was the killer of Caleb (Kyle Turner's dead son). Sean is a patron of the park and a longtime businessman with a dark past, who ended up abusing and eventually killing Caleb after he was separated from a children's group six years ago.

Throughout Untamed, it was clear that Kyle has yet to move on from his son's death, which is why he is often seen (by viewers) talking to Caleb whenever he's alone. Caleb's death was also the main reason why Kyle and his ex-wife, Jill, got divorced.

The finale confirmed that Caleb's death also took a toll on Jill (which made sense because she is the child's mother), and she took matters into her own hands by hiring Shane Maguire (Wilson Bethel) to kill Sean Sanderson. Shane is the wildlife management officer at Yosemite Park and one of Kyle's acquaintances.

Speaking with TUDUM, Untamed executive producer Mark L. Smith confirmed that Jill's act of hiring Maguire to kill Sanderson is "what really split [her and Kyle] apart:"

"The fact that she had Maguire do this without Turner knowing — that is what really split them apart."

While Jill wanted vengeance for the death of her son, Kyle preferred a much more humane action by pursuing legal ways to put Sanderson behind bars. However, it was too late.

After Sanderson's family filed for a lawsuit, Jill was terrified that the investigation would lead back to her, and she attempted suicide (but failed) - this is the reason why she was admitted to the hospital in Untamed Episode 5.

Kyle eventually discovered the truth and came to blows with Maguire, leading to his suspension from duty. As a grieving father, he let it out on Maguire because he is understandably angry at himself for not being able to protect his son.

Did Kyle Ever Forgive Sean Sanderson?

Amid his suspension, Kyle Turner had a lot of time to think about his grief, the decision of his ex-wife, and ultimately, Sean Sanderson's horrible actions against Caleb.

Untamed's ending revealed that Kyle decided to step away from the National Park and leave everything (and everyone) behind to start fresh elsewhere.

This was his way of saying goodbye to his grief and leaving behind the dark memory of Caleb's death.

By finding peace and closure after finding out what truly happened to his son and his son's murderer, Kyle can now move forward with his life while still carrying a piece of Caleb inside him wherever he ends up.