Untamed Netflix Reveals Who Actually Killed Caleb - And Who Wanted Him Dead - In Episode 6

The Untamed finale (Episode 6) finally revealed who killed Caleb and who wanted him dead. The New Netflix series stars former Hulk actor Eric Bana as Kyle Turner, a reclusive park ranger working within Northern California's stunning Yosemite National Park. Bana's Turner is thrust into action after the body of a young girl turns up in the park, leading the ranger to discover a massive criminal conspiracy happening right under his nose while also bringing up the character's shady past.

Throughout this epic six-part story, Turner talks with his son, Caleb (played by Virgin River's Ezra Wilson); however, it is eventually revealed that these conversations never happened, and Caleb has long been dead. The story of Caleb's death becomes another layer to this blood-soaked story, recontextualizing why Turner is so empassioned about this more recent murder and wants to bring those responsible to justice.

All six episodes of Untamed are streaming on Netflix worldwide, following Eric Bana's Kyle Turner on a quest to uncover the mystery of a dead girl found in Yosemite National Park. Bana is joined by A-list talents like Jurassic Park's Sam Neill, Standoff's Rosemarie DeWitt, and Daredevil star Wilson Bethel.

What Happened to Caleb In Netflix's Untamed Series?

Netflix

One of Untamed Episode 6's major reveals is finally detailing what happened to Kyle Turner's son, Caleb, and how it ties into the more recent murder in the Yosemite National Park.

Turner's investigation into the dead girl who fell from the top of El Capitan in the hit drama leads him onto the path of Wilson Bethel's slightly off-kilter fellow park ranger, Shane Maguire.

Maguire becomes intertwined in the investigation after Turner discovers a potential connection between a drug ring hidden in the park, this young dead girl, and pill bottles found on Maguire's person.

With this connection made, a massive drug lab was found in the park. Turner, hellbent on bringing Maguire to justice, goes to war with his fellow ranger. He eventually gets Bethel's character killed thanks to a well-placed bullet by Turner's new partner, Naya Vasquez (Lily Santiago).

To this point in the series, Turner seems adamant about finding out the secret behind this dead girl because he feels an internal sense of justice; however, his connection to the crime goes much deeper.

In the finale's final few moments, it is revealed that Caleb did not go missing as was teased at the end of Episode 1, but instead died, and the Caleb viewers have been seeing is a hallucination created by Turner to help him cope.

During a revelatory flashback sequence, Turner's wife, Jill (Rosemarie DeWitt), tells the Yosemite park ranger that their son had turned up dead in the park, being killed by the ruthless Sean Sanderson (someone whose wrongful death suit comes up several times throughout the series).

That is when audiences see that Jill had then hired Maguire to kill Sanderson and dispose of the remains in retaliation for killing their son. Before that, audiences were meant to assume that Turner and Jill's marriage had dissolved because of something Turner did, but instead, it was the other way around.

Talking about the Caleb reveal with Netflix's Tudum blog, Bana told fans that there was a "quite careful" effort to keep the truth of what happened to Caleb five years earlier, calling the final pull back of the curtain "incredible:"

"We were quite careful about how we calibrated that in terms of how we tease that out with the audience. There were a lot of discussions about that. We didn’t want him to appear almost like a ghost character. We wanted him to be there as a kind of spiritual guiding presence for Kyle...I remember reading the words that were going to come out of Rosemary’s mouth. And I was like, 'Oh, wow, this is incredible.' And she was so fantastic in that scene."

Turner ended things with Jill after discovering what she had done, leaving him alone and working in the park. Maguire was a constant reminder of his ex-wife's dark secret.

When Turner discovers Maguire's connection to the young girl's death in the present Untamed timeline, he not only goes after Maguire to uncover the dark secrets behind the murder but also to tie off a loose end from Sanderson's death. His family begins investigating the circumstances behind the death of Caleb's killer.