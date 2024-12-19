Virgin River Season 6 brings back most of its core cast led by Alexandra Breckenridge and Martin Henderson while also adding fresh faces like Jessica Rothe and Callum Kerr.

The latest season of the Netflix drama chronicles the lead-up to the much-talked-about wedding of Mel and Jack, showcasing their new life after they finally managed to buy their dream home at the end of Season 5.

Aside from the wedding, the new season will also show the love story of Mel's parents, the ramifications of Preacher's murder case, and the lingering secret being kept by Mel's father.

Virgin River Season 6 premiered on Netflix on December 19.

Virgin River Season 6 Cast: Every Main Actor Who Appears

Alexandra Breckenridge - Melinda "Mel" Monroe

Alexandra Breckenridge

After leading the cast of Virgin River Season 5, Alexandra Breckenridge is back to reprise her role as Melinda "Mel" Monroe, a nurse and midwife who is starting to build a new life with her fiancé, Jack.

Season 6 sees Mel busy navigating the preparations for her upcoming wedding while she also helps Lizzie with her pregnancy.

Elsewhere, Mel is also trying to connect with her estranged father, but she is having problems with having an honest conversation with him because of a secret that he is hiding.

Breckenridge's most recognizable role is playing Sophie Larson in This Is Us.

The actress also appeared in notable projects like The Walking Dead, American Horror Story, and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

Martin Henderson - Jack Sheridan

Martin Henderson

Martin Henderson returns as Jack Sheridan, a former U.S. Marine and a bar owner in Virgin River who is also Mel's soon-to-be-husband.

While Jack is busy fixing his newfound farmhouse ahead of his wedding, he is concerned about Preacher's upcoming trial due to a crime that he didn't do.

He also advises him to bring Paige into the trial because he thinks that it would help him win the case, but Preacher rejects his suggestion.

Henderson is best known for his roles in My Life is Murder, Madam, and The Gloaming.

Colin Lawrence - John "Preacher" Middleton

Colin Lawrence

Colin Lawrence is back as John "Preacher" Middleton, Jack's best friend who works as a chef in his bar.

In Virgin River Season 6, Preacher is on trial for first-degree murder after helping Paige dispose of Wes' body. He might be facing life imprisonment, which causes concern from his friends and his girlfriend, Kaia.

Read more if Preacher went to jail at the end of Virgin River Season 6.

Lawrence previously appeared in iZombie, Battlestar Galactica, and Riverdale.

Kandyse McClure - Kaia

Kandyse McClure

Kandyse McClure reprises her role as Kaia, Preacher's girlfriend and the town's Fire Chief.

Aside from dealing with the aftermath of a forest fire, Kaia begins Season 6 with being concerned with Preacher's trial and the effect of it in their future.

McClure has over 70 credits, with roles in Charmed, Hemlock Grove, and Motherland: Fort Salem.

Tim Matheson - Vernon "Doc" Mullins

Tim Matheson

Tim Matheson returns as Vernon "Doc" Mullins, the town doctor who recently received good news after his medical trial was revealed to be successful.

Virgin River Season 6, Episode 1 also reveals that Doc and Mel's father, Everett, are not in good terms for reasons unknown. Still, Doc helps Everett after Mel pleaded to save his life due to a health scare.

Matheson is a seasoned actor best known for his roles in West Wing, Quantum Leap, and Hart of Dixie.

Annette O’Toole - Hope McCrea

Annette O’Toole

Hope McCrea (played by Annette O'Toole) is Virgin River's mayor and Doc's wife. As a valued leader, she works hard to keep the town together.

In Season 6, Hope is busy with adopting an injured house named Sugar, and she asks Mel and Jack's help to bring it to their barn while she finds him a permanent place to live.

O’Toole previously starred as Lana Lang in Superman III. The actress also has credits in Search Party, Kidding, and Smallville.

Sarah Dugdale - Lizzie

Sarah Dugdale

Sarah Dugdale's Lizzie, Connie's niece, is having a journey of her own as she is expecting a baby with Denny.

Season 6 begins with Lizzie at the later stages of her pregnancy, and she is trying her best to deal with the discomfort that comes along with it. The good news is Mel is helping her throughout her pregnancy journey.

Dugdale can be seen in Season's Greetings from Cherry Lane, Dial S for Santa, and Mystery 101: Dead Talk.

Benjamin Hollingsworth - Dan Brady

Benjamin Hollingsworth

Dan Brady is another former U.S. Marine who is dating a single mother named Lark. The character is played on-screen by Benjamin Hollingsworth.

Brady makes himself busy by serving as one of the volunteers in the fire department.

Season 6, Episode 1 reveals that Brady already received the insurance check that he has been waiting for a while. However, it turns out that Lark has some shady plans for the check.

Hollingsworth's notable credits include Code Black, The Joneses, and Christmas with the Singhs.

Elise Gatien - Lark

Elise Gatien

Elise Gatien joins the cast of Virgin River Season 6 as Lark, Brady's shady girlfriend who is in a relationship with Jimmy, a criminal who appeared in previous seasons of the series.

She is a manipulative girlfriend who is willing to do whatever it takes to get the insurance money from Brady. At one point, she even lies to him about her mother being sick to get sympathy from him.

Gatien has credits in Smallville, Ghost Wars, and Supernatural.

Ian Tracey - Jimmy

Ian Tracey

Ian Tracey returns in Virgin River Season 6 as Jimmy, the former right-hand man of drug lord Calvin who is now in jail.

The Season 6 premiere reveals that Jimmy is in a relationship with Lark, and he is using her for something devious.

Tracey has over 150 credits, with roles in Continuum, Timecop, and Billy the Kid.

Zibby Allen - Brie Sheridan

Zibby Allen

Zibby Allen stars as Brie Sheridan, Jack's sister and Preacher's lawyer who is doing everything she can to prove that her friend is not guilty of first-degree murder.

Brie assures Preacher and Kaia that the defense's evidence is not circumstantial so they have a good chance that they will win the jury's verdict.

Allen previously played Nurse Zibby in Grey's Anatomy.

The actress' other major credits include The CW's The Flash, The Twilight Zone, and 30 Second Somebodies.

Marco Grazzini - Mike Valenzuela

Marco Grazzini

Marco Grazzini's Mike Valenzuela is a police officer and Jack's friend who began dating Brie in Virgin River Season 6. He is also part of Preacher's support system during his trial.

Grazzini is known for his roles in Kim's Convenience, Christmas Under the Lights, and Designing Christmas.

Kai Bradbury - Denny Cutler

Kai Bradbury

Denny Cutler (played by Kai Bradbury) is Doc's grandson and the soon-to-be father of Lizzie's baby.

Denny is now working as an intern in Doc's clinic after Lizzie pushes him to get out of his comfort zone.

Bradbury starred in Motherland: Fort Salem, The Terror, and Wild Cards.

Nicola Cavendish - Connie

Nicola Cavendish

Nicola Cavendish's Connie owns the town's general store and bakery, and she helps the other ladies in town get comfortable with the Virgin River locale. She is also Lizzie's aunt.

Cavendish has credits in The Romeo Section, The Grocer's Wife, and The Christmas Note.

Lauren Hammersley - Charmaine Roberts

Lauren Hammersley

Lauren Hammersley returns as Charmaine Roberts, Jack's former romantic interest who gave birth to twins in Season 5.

Season 6 sees Charmaine filing sole custody for the twins after Calvin becomes a dangerous figure in their lives. Brie even helps her file a restraining order against him.

Hammersley's most recognizable role is playing Lisa Mason in Mr. D. The actress also starred in Orphan Black, Bloody Mary, and Sullivan's Crossing.

Teryl Rothery - Muriel

Teryl Rothery

Teryl Rothery appears as Muriel, Doc's secretary who is having health problems of her own after she consults with Mel about a potential breast cancer scare.

Rothery is best known for her roles as Janet Fraiser in Stargate SG-1, Jean Loring in Arrow, and Fran in My Christmas Hero.

Gwynyth Walsh - Jo Ellen

Gwynyth Walsh

Gwynyth Walsh plays Jo Ellen, the town's gossip expert who helps Mel with the preparations for her wedding.

Walsh has credits in Star Trek, Da Vinci's Inquest, The 100, and American Horror Story.

Christina Jastrzembska - Lydie

Christina Jastrzembska

Christina Jastrzembska's Lydie is part of Jo Ellen and Connie's friend group and sewing circle who loves talking about the citizens of the local town. She also receives an unexpected visit from her grandson, Ricky.

Jastrzembska previously appeared in The Twilight Saga: New Moon, Warcraft: The Beginning, and Allegiance.

Jenny Cooper - Joey Barnes

Jenny Cooper

Jenny Cooper plays Joey Barnes, Mel's sister who is present during the much-awaited wedding. She also comes back to Virgin River during Mel's bachelorette party.

Cooper's notable credits include MacGyver, Cross 3, and Law & Order True Crime.

Keith MacKechnie - Nick

Keith MacKechnie

Keith MacKechnie returns as Nick, Jack's father who pays the town a visit to reconnect with his son.

MacKechnie can be seen in Holiday Crashers, A Tale of Two Christmases, and Cross Country Christmas.

John Allen Nelson - Everett Reid

John Allen Nelson

John Allen Nelson joins the cast of Virgin River Season 6 full-time as Mel's biological father.

He returns to tell Mel the love story of him and her mother, Sarah, back in the day. It is also revealed that he has a longstanding conflict with Doc that has yet to be resolved.

Everett appeared in the final episode of Virgin River Season 5 which featured a twist ending that confirmed fans' theories that he had had a piece of bad news for Mel.

Nelson is a veteran actor best known for his roles in Baywatch, 24, and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend.

Jessica Rothe - Young Sarah

Jessica Rothe

Jessica Rothe plays the younger version of Sarah, Mel's mother who met Everett while hitchhiking on a road, marking the start of their incredible love story.

Rothe is best known for playing Tree Gelbman in Happy Death Day and Happy Death Day 2U. The actress can also be seen in Boy Kills World, Gaslight, and Body Brokers.

Callum Kerr - Young Everett

Callum Kerr

Callum Kerr plays the younger version of Everett during the flashbacks in the 1970s at the start of his love story with Sarah.

Kerr's notable credits include Monarch, Flowers in the Attic: Origin, and Glow & Darkness.

Todd Thomson - D.A. Jenkins

Todd Thomson

Todd Thomson plays District Attorney Jenkins, the prosecutor in Preacher's trial.

Thomson is known for his roles in Supernatural, Fifty Shades Freed, and Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies.

Thomson also appeared as part of the cast of Tracker Season 1, Episode 13 as Sheriff Woods.

Grayson Maxwell Gurnsey - Ricky

Grayson Maxwell Gurnsey

Grayson Maxwell Gurnsey returns to the world of Virgin River as Ricky, Jack's former employee in his bar who decided to enlist with the military.

Ricky returns in Season 6 to visit her grandmother, but he doesn't expect to find out that his former girlfriend, Lizzie, is now pregnant.

Gurnsey previously appeared in Game On, Wonder, and The Art of Racing in the Rain.

Troy McLaughlin - Walt

Troy McLaughlin

Troy McLaughlin joins the cast as Walt, Muriel's new love interest in Virgin River Season 6.

McLaughlin can be seen in Gunless, Batwoman, and Sight Unseen.

All episodes of Virgin River Season 6 are streaming on Netflix.