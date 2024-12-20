Virgin River Season 6 properly introduced Mel's father, Everett Reid, as the series fleshed out his past with her mother while also exploring his current father-daughter bond.

The Netflix drama is back for its latest season as it largely focuses on the highly-anticipated wedding between Mel and Jack.

One of the side stories in the new season revolves around Mel trying to reconnect with Everett, considering that they haven't seen each other for a long time.

Virgin River Season 6: Everett Reid's Journey Explained

John Allen Nelson

Everett Was Revealed as Mel's Father in Virgin River Season 5

Everett Reid (John Allen Nelson) made his debut in Virgin River Season 5's Christmas-themed episodes.

While Mel and Jack are on a scavenger hunt to search for the former's father, they end up at a post office where they find Everett, but he insists that he is not Mel's father.

However, at the end of the two-parter, Everett shows up at Mel's door to confess the truth to her before telling her that he has something important to tell her.

In December 2023, Virgin River showrunner Patrick Sean Smith confirmed what fans suspected about Season 5's twist ending, saying that the news was negative:

"He's hinting at something that will make their relationship more complicated, so we'll say it's negative."

Everett and Mel Properly Bonded in Virgin River Season 6

Virgin River Season 6, Episode 1 revealed Everett's secret right off the bat.

It turns out that Everett is scared that some people in the town won't like him for being part of Mel's life, and it is revealed that he has a longstanding spat with Doc (aka Mel's mentor).

He also says that there are things in his past that he's not proud of, but Mel insists that everything will be okay. The premiere episode then reveals that Everett is having respiratory issues, which causes concern for Mel.

Throughout Season 6, Everett bonds with Mel by telling her about his love story with Mel's mother, Sarah (accompanied by flashbacks to the 1970s featuring new Virgin River Season 6 cast members Jessica Rothe and Callum Kerr playing younger versions of Sarah and Everett).

Everett also makes an effort to get to know Jack and his father during an unexpected lunch date.

At the end of Season 6, Everett walks Mel down the aisle, and he even performs a song he wrote for Sarah during the wedding.

John Allen Nelson is Best Known for His Time on Santa Barbara

John Allen Nelson is a seasoned actor who appeared in many notable projects in his storied career in Hollywood.

Nelson is best known for playing Warren Lockridge in 181 episodes of Santa Barbara from 1984 to 1986.

The actor's other recognizable roles include playing Matt Cutter in Sheena, John D. Cort in Baywatch, and Walt Cummings in 24. He can also be seen playing roles in Privileged, Crisis, and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend.

Young Everett is Played by Callum Kerr

Virgin River Season 6, Episode 2 flashes back to the 1970s version of the town, showcasing how a young Everett and Sarah first met.

Calum Kerr portrays the younger version of Everett, and it is revealed that the pair met when Sarah was trying to hitch a ride on the side of the road.

Everett and Sarah's love story was cemented by a kiss during an overnight camping after their car broke down in Virgin River. While the pair went their separate ways, fate brought them back together.

Kerr's most prominent role is playing George Kiss in 70 episodes of Hollyoaks.

The actor also appeared as Wade Stellings in Monarch, Christopher Foxworth in Flowers in the Attic: The Origin, and Frederick VI of Swabia in Glow & Darkness.

All episodes of Virgin River Season 6 are streaming on Netflix.