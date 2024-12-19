Colin Lawrence's Preacher faces the threat of jail time in Virgin River Season 6.

Lawrence has been a part of the hit Netflix drama since its inception, portraying the dashing John "Preacher Middleton, a former Marine living in the series' central small town and working as a chef at Jack's Bar.

However, things went awry for the series mainstay to end Season 5, as he was implicated in the death of Steve Bacic's Wes.

What Happens to Preacher In Virgin River Season 6

One of the biggest questions heading into Virgin River Season 6 has been what will become of Colin Lawrence's Preacher, and is jail time in his future after Season 5's shocking ending?

To rewind a bit, Preacher jumped into action at the end of Season 5. He helped his former lover and longtime member of the Virgin River cast, Paige (played by Lexa Doig), as she found herself in a precarious position.

Long had the series explored Paige's abusive relationship with her ex-husband Wes, but this storyline came to a head in the Season 5 finale as Paige killed her former abuser. That is when Preacher stepped in, helping his friend (and ex-girlfriend) dispose of the body.

When the body was discovered, though, Preacher was found in connection to the murder, with authorities theorizing it was the former Marine who committed the crime.

And that was where Season 5 left the longtime Virgin River character, as he awaited trial in the next batch of episodes (read more about Virgin River Season 5 spoilers).

Season 6 picked the Preacher story up, focusing on the character once again as he goes through his trial for the potential murder of Wes.

This trial takes many wild twists and turns, including Jack (Martin Henderson) being called to the stand to testify against his best friend.

Nothing sticks to Preacher throughout the court proceedings, though. Instead, he is convicted of disposing of human remains and is sentenced to 200 hours of community service, getting off with nothing more than a misdemeanor.

This means that despite being accused of killing Wes, Preacher emerges from the trial relatively unscathed, avoiding jail time altogether; however, Paige is not entirely off the hook for the death of her ex-husband.

Because Preacher took most of the fall for Wes' death, it does not mean Pagie will get off scot-free. The season leaves her fate up in the air, as, while Preacher does his best to protect his former lover, the jury ends the proceedings split on whether Wes' death was an accident or if it was Paige who did the bloody deed.

Preacher has an eventful romantic season outside the trial storyline in Virgin River Season 6.

While the Jack's Bar chef may be helping one former lover, Paige, he has sparked a new romance with newcomer to town Kaia (Kandyse McClure). After a season of will-they-won't-they in Season 5, Season 6 confirms the pair definitely will, as Kaia confirms her feelings for Preacher and helps him through his trial.

And, despite him going against her advice of contacting Paige during the court proceedings, Preacher and Kaia remain together by season's end; however, both make it clear that marriage is not something they are interested in any time soon.

Virgin River Season 6 is streaming on Netflix.