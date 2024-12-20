Where Is Virgin River Season 6 Filmed? Beautiful Locations Revealed

Virgin River Season 6 is underway on Netflix as viewers are taken back to the lush greenery of the show's filming locations.

Virgin River Season 6 brings back its regular cast of characters for another drama-filled season. For the most part, the core story told in this series takes place in a remote Northern California town that shares a name with the Netflix show title.

However, as is the case with most shows set in small towns, Virgin River's titular locale is fictional and uses locations outside of the real Northern California for filming.

Where Was Virgin River Season 6 Filmed?

While Virgin River is set in a fictional Northern California town of the same name, the westernmost state in the continental USA was not used for filming.

Through Season 6, the series is primarily filmed in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, with a few key locations doing most of the heavy lifting.

Murdo Frazer Park, Vancouver

Netflix

Murdo Frazer Park in Vancouver, Canada, serves as the filming location for Mel Monroe's cabin, which she calls home for the better part of Virgin River's six seasons. The same cabin is also seen in an episode of Supernatural and multiple times in The CW's The Flash.

As Season 6 changes Mel and Jack's relationship status (seen with them getting married), the two now share this cabin as they look to move forward in their lives.

Detailed in Entertainment, while the cabin itself is a real location, location scout W. Robert Millar explained that everything outside the windows is delivered through photographic backdrops. Through the glass are high-resolution photos of the area around the real cabin to come through on camera.

New Westminster Mansion, Metro Vancouver

Netflix

Vernon "Doc" Mullins continues to run his medical practice out of Virgin River, the exterior of which is filmed at a large mansion located at 122 First Street in New Westminster, Vancouver.

As detailed by 604 Now, the mansion is nicknamed "Breezehurst" and was built in 1889. It was home to a speakeasy during the prohibition era, and it sits on a quarter-acre lot across from Queen's Park.

Throughout Virgin River's six seasons, when fans see Doc and the rest of the cast going into his practice, this is the building highlighted on screen.

The Watershed Grill, Brackendale

Netflix

Across Virgin River's six seasons, Martin Henderson's Jack Sheridan is shown to be not only a former Marine but also the owner of a bar, aptly called Jack's Bar. This establishment is a regular location throughout the show's run on Netflix as fans have seen nearly the entire cast enjoy pivotal scenes at this local restaurant.

In real life, Jack's establishment is a real restaurant called The Watershed Grill, located at 41101 Government Rd in Brackendale, Vancouver. Largely known for seafood and burgers, the restaurant promotes its use of local and organic meats while serving local craft beers at the bar.

For Virgin River, the Netflix crew utilizes the inside dining room of the bar to depict Jack's Bar in all six seasons.

Deer Lake Park, Burnaby

Netflix

Deer Lake Park and Burnaby Fraser Foreshore Park serve as the filming locations for Paige Lassiter's Bakeaway Truck, where she and Lizzie work after Paige is forced to leave town.

While the food truck itself is not at this location on a regular basis, the park includes a number of scenic views and routes. There is also ample opportunity to see local wildlife while walking through the park.

All episodes of Virgin River Season 6 are now streaming on Netflix.