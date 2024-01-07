Virgin River Season 6 Gets Exciting Update: When Will It Release?

By David Thompson Posted:
Virgin River, Mel

An exciting update was given on Virgin River Season 6's filming schedule and possible release date.

The successful Netflix romantic drama was renewed for the sixth season in May 2023, four months before the Season 5 launch.

Virgin River was originally set to film Season 6 over Summer 2023, but the writers' and actors' strikes derailed those plans.

Virgin River Season 6 Filming Update

Alexandra Breckenridge and Martin Henderson in Virgin River
Netflix

According to What's On Netflix, Virgin River Season 6 will be filming from February 2 to May 17, 2024. 

The report also notes that filming will remain exclusively based in British Columbia, Canada, utilizing various locations across the province such as Langley, Burnaby, Maple Ridge, Squamish, New Westminster, and Vancouver. 

Given these precise dates and locations, fans can now focus on speculating when Season 6 will be released on streaming.

When Will Virgin River Season 6 Premiere?

This exciting production update for Virgin River Season 6 gives fans a better idea of when it will be released on Netflix.

During the Hollywood strikes, Virgin River screenwriter Richard Keith stated that there likely wouldn't be "any Virgin River on Netflix until 2025:"

"Anybody else excited for the holiday episodes of 'Virgin River' to drop on November 30th!? All I want for Christmas is [for] my two… unions to get a fair deal from the AMPTP. If they don’t hurry up there won’t be any 'Virgin River' on Netflix until 2025…"

A few months later, this pessimistic prediction appears to be the most likely scenario for Season 6.

Looking at previous timetables, filming for Season 4 ended on December 7, 2021 and premiered on July 20, 2022. Filming for Season 5 ended on November 21, 2022 and premiered on September 7, 2023.

This gives a rough seven-month window between the conclusion of filming and Netflix premiering a new season of Virgin River.

Given the reported May 17 completion date for Season 6, it will most likely begin streaming in January 2025.

If the process is sped along, which it may considering all the time lost during the strike, there's a chance Netflix will launch Season 6 in late 2024.

All five seasons of Virgin River are now streaming on Netflix.

- Related Articles:
- In This Article: Virgin River (Season 5 Part 2)
Release Date
November 30, 2023
Platform
Netflix
Actors
Alexandra Breckenridge
Colin Lawrence
Martin Henderson
Genres
Drama
Romance
- About The Author: David Thompson
As an editor, writer, and podcast host, David is a key member of The Direct. He is an expert at covering topics like Marvel, DC, Star Wars, and business-related news following the box office and streaming.

LATEST NEWS

Stranger Things Actor Noah Schnapp's Controversy Explained
Loudermilk Season 4: Will More Episodes Ever Release?
Aquaman Movies in Order: Every DC Appearance from Jason Momoa
RuPaul's Drag Race Season 16 Release Date Schedule (Confirmed)

TRENDING

The Boy and The Heron Streaming: When Will It Release Online?
Raising Kanan Season 3 Episode 6 Release Date & Remaining Schedule
Reacher Star Reacts to His Heartbreaking On-Screen Death In Season 2
Anyone But You Movie Streaming: When Will It Release Online?
Invincible Season 2 Episode 5 Gets Discouraging Release Update
Tags: Netflix / Drama / Romance /