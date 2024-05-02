Here's When Virgin River Season 6's Release Is Expected to Happen

New details surrounding Virgin River Season 6 point to a potential release date on Netflix.

The hit Netflix romance secured a renewal for its sixth season in May 2023, four months ahead of its Season 5 premiere.

Initial plans slated Virgin River to begin filming Season 6 during the summer of 2023. However, due to previous strikes among both the writers and actors, these production plans were disrupted.

Netflix

According to Deadline, Virgin River fans will have to wait until 2025 for the premiere of Season 6, indicating a delay from its initially expected 2024 release.

This hiatus in 2024 will be a first for Virgin River since its debut in 2019, with a new season being released each subsequent year.

In addition, filming for Virgin River Season 6 began on February 2 and is expected to last until May 17, 2024.

Additionally, the report highlights that filming will be concentrated solely in British Columbia, Canada, making use of diverse locations along the Pacific coast including Langley, Burnaby, Maple Ridge, Squamish, New Westminster, and Vancouver.

This collection of recent updates has helped fans pinpoint when to expect Season 6's release on streaming.

When Will Virgin River Season 6 Release on Netflix?

To get an idea of how long it takes between filming, post-production, and streaming, here is a glance at the timeline for the past few seasons.

With the conclusion of filming for Virgin River Season 4 on December 7, 2021 it began streaming on July 20, 2022, marking a seven-month gap between production ending and its release.

Season 5 wrapped filming on November 21, 2022, and debuted on September 7, 2022 with a slightly longer ten-month waiting post-production person.

Given this recent release pattern, if Season 6 follows a similar timeline, lone-time viewers can expect its release in the first quarter of 2025.

While January is a possibility, it's more probable that the premiere will align closer to March 2025.

All five seasons of Virgin River are now streaming on Netflix.