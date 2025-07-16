Fantastic Four 2025 Finally Reveals Its Secret Villain In New Footage

A new preview of The Fantastic Four: First Steps seems to show a glimpse at the Mole Man's secret lair, as well as the villain himself, giving audiences more to get excited about when it comes to the iconic Fantastic Four foe. This is not the first look at what seems to be Subterranea in the upcoming MCU movie, with a shot in a recent trailer seeming to take place there, but it is the first look at the Mole Man's own lair within it.

Marvel Studios

Around 40 seconds into a video on the Marvel Studios YouTube channel titled "The Fantastic Four: First Steps | Fantastic First Look," viewers can see a sandy, almost cave-like space, with cluttered desks and a villainous figure working at the center.

Though this is not officially confirmed to be Subterranea, the underground world where the Mole Man works, lives, and rules in Marvel comics, it does look remarkably like it. The lair appears to be underground, thanks to the lighting and the sandy floor, with there even being a staircase at the bottom of the shot.

Assuming this is Subterranea, this might actually be audience's second look at the MCU's version of the underground location. Around the 1:38 timecode in The Fantastic Four: First Steps' official trailer released back in April, there is a shot showing a crowd of people in what looks like a similar, sandy, underground location.

Again, this being Subterranea is not officially confirmed, and it very well may not be until The Fantastic Four: First Steps hits theaters on July 25.

The movie stars Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Joseph Quinn as the titular Fantastic Four, playing Reed Richards (Mr. Fantastic), Sue Storm (The Invisible Woman), Ben Grimm (The Thing), and Johnny Storm (The Human Torch) respectively.

What Might Mole Man Be Up To In The Fantastic Four Movie?

Placement-wise, many might assume that the figure at the center on the raised wooden platform is the Mole Man himself, but that might not be the case.

The villain typically wears a green cape, not a brown one, and though that might be something changed for the movie, it likely is not. This is because a recent Fantastic Four: First Steps prequel comic features the Mole Man in the iconic green costume.

Interestingly, the prequel comic's Mole Man looks very similar to Paul Walter Hauser, who has an officially unconfirmed role in the movie. Though the comic seemed to confirm that his role is Mole Man, Hauser has not yet confirmed it, instead claiming he does not even know what role he plays.

Regardless of who is playing him, the Mole Man will have a role in the upcoming Fantastic Four movie, though what that role is remains unclear. In the comics, the Mole Man is actually the first villain the Fantastic Four are ever shown to fight. As his name suggests, he is the ruler of the underground world and has various vendettas and plots against the surface world throughout his decades of canon.

As for his role in The Fantastic Four: First Steps, it is still fairly unclear. However, the shot of the crowd of people in what appears to be Subterranea may offer viewers a clue.

It is possible that, with the looming threat of Galactus, civilians either seek cover underground themselves, or are sent underground in an attempt to try and protect them, bringing them right into Subterranea. Sure, it would not do them much good in reality — it does not matter what surface of the planet you are on if someone eats it whole. But, it would make sense as an attempt to keep people safe.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps hits theaters on July 25.