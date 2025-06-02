2025 Fantastic Four Movie Unveils 4 New Logos for Each Hero

New marketing materials for The Fantastic Four: First Steps have revealed brand new logos for each member of the superhero family. The Fantastic Four team is distinguished by each of their unique powers, which the group gained during an experimental space flight. Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four reboot will introduce the quartet of Reed Richards (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm (Joseph Quinn), and Ben Grimm (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) after they've been established as heroes and the world reveres them as superhuman protectors.

As The Fantastic Four: First Steps approaches its July 25 release date, the marketing campaign is in full swing. A new set of logos for the heroes was revealed in a Trix cereal box collaboration (shared on Reddit). The film's marketing tactics so far have played into The Fantastic Four's retro-futuristic aesthetic, and these official logos are no different.

Each circular logo elegantly represents each hero's power. A dotted hand represents Kirby's Sue Storm, aka the Invisible Woman, who has dual abilities to turn herself and other things invisible and project force shields with her psionic powers. Sue is the glue that binds the Fantastic Four family, having a brother in Johnny and a husband in Reed (and another F4 family member on the way).

Marvel

After the team's trip to space, Ben Grimm is irrevocably changed, with the cosmic rays turning his human body into a rocky outer shell. There are upsides to being The Thing, with the character's super strength and endurance represented in the rock fist of the character's official logo.

Marvel

The hot-headed Johnny Storm becomes known as the Human Torch after he gains the ability to turn into a living, flying flame. Johnny's logo is a finger gun pose encompassed by fire, representing the character's inferno powers and the Fantastic Four member's charismatic charm.

Marvel

Rounding out the group is Reed Richards/Mr. Fantastic, whose natural intelligence leads him to dig into complex theories and equations. This is paired with the character's unique stretching abilities (which can be seen in action in The Fantastic Four: First Steps here) and is represented by the spiralling image of an arm and hand.

Marvel

The Trix collaboration also introduces a new logo for The Fantastic Four as a team, with the classic encircled "4" comprised of a piece of each of the characters' logos.

Marvel

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is the next release in the MCU and marks the beginning of the franchise's sixth phase. The film introduces audiences to the Marvel characters who have appeared in two movie adaptations before this. Matt Shakman directs the MCU movie, which will bring some of the team's famous comic book lore to life, including their encounters with the Silver Surfer and Galactus.

How the Fantastic Four’s Powers Will Be Brought to Life in the MCU

Marvel Studios

As evidenced by their official logos, the Fantastic Four members all possess unique and varying powers, several of which have not been depicted in the MCU before.

Ben Grimm's powers, in particular, ignited a debate during The Fantastic Four filming, as it was speculated whether the production would use CGI or practical effects to bring The Thing to life. While The Fantastic Four: First Steps used a practical outfit as a stand-in, Moss-Bachrach performed motion capture for the movie, confirming that The Thing would be created via visual effects.

Johnny Storm's flame powers are similarly brought to life, with the CGI rendering of the Human Torch's flight and flame effects gaining praise from audiences. While Quinn will be the official Human Torch in the MCU, Chris Evans did a cameo as his old Fantastic Four character in Deadpool & Wolverine, which gave audiences a glimpse of what to expect from the character's fiery abilities.

Reed Richards' stretching abilities will be another unique power in the MCU, particularly after Ms. Marvel's comic book abilities were altered to be light-based. Fans haven't gained a proper look at all of Sue Storm's abilities in trailers yet, but they are hinted at in other marketing materials for The Fantastic Four: First Steps.