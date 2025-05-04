Marvel Studios' First-Ever Fantastic Four LEGO Set Makes 1 Hilarious Design Choice with Reed Richards

The first-ever Fantastic Four (FF) LEGO set made an interesting design choice for Reed Richards. Before this year, the Denmark-based toymaker never produced a physical product inspired by Marvel's First Family (although the FF were included in multiple LEGO Marvel video games). For the upcoming release of the MCU's The Fantastic Four: First Steps, Reed, Sue, Ben, and Johnny were immortalized in plastic brick.

Images of LEGO's first and possibly only piece of The Fantastic Four: First Steps tie-in merchandise have surfaced online. On Saturday, April 26, X user captaincupkicks shared a photo of the "Fantastic Four vs. Galactus Construction Figure" set, which includes a Minifigure of Reed Richards designed in a way no one may have expected.

The model's Reed Richards Minifigure has comically extended leg pieces using two longer LEGO bricks.

Reed Richards, portrayed in The Fantastic Four: First Steps by actor Pedro Pascal, is known primarily for his ability to stretch his anatomy to great lengths. LEGO displayed Reed's superpowers by having consumers attach longer, brick-built legs and feet to his existing Minifigure in a way that could be seen as hilarious.

According to Instagram account bighugebricks, LEGO's "Fantastic Four vs. Galactus Construction Figure' will retail for $60 and be available in June. The LEGO item is notable for revealing the first full look at Galactus' film design.

MCU.Amaze on Instagram also posted a photo of the back of the product's packaging, offering a closer look at its play features. The Galactus figure (based on the comic-accurate armor worn by Ralph Ineson) also appears to be fully articulated:

Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps arrives in cinemas on July 25, 2025. In addition to Pedro Pascal and Ralph Ineson, the principal cast includes Vanessa Kirby (Sue Storm), Ebon Moss-Bachrach (Ben Grimm), Joseph Quinn (Johnny Storm), and Julia Garner (Silver Surfer).

Marvel Plays Coy on Reed Richards' Powers

Marvel Studios

Marvel has largely kept audiences in the dark regarding depicting Reed's stretching abilities. February 2025's teaser trailer for The Fantastic Four: First Steps contained no scenes of Richards using his powers. The second, full trailer for The Fantastic Four, released in April 2025, showed a single shot of Reed stretching while falling from a building.

Marvel Studios

LEGO's Reed Minifigure represents one of the first times that the MCU incarnation of Reed has been shown stretching (check out another glimpse at Reed Richards' abilities here). The completed film will likely showcase several more sequences of the hero contorting his body in various ways. However, Marvel fans must wait until The Fantastic Four: First Steps makes its theatrical debut to see more from this version of Reed Richards.