New art offered fans the first full look at Sue Storm's special force field power from the upcoming Fantastic Four: First Steps movie. After having previously been played by acting superstars Jessica Alba and Kate Mara on the big screen, Mission: Impossible actress Vanessa Kirby will bring to life the iconic Invisible Woman in the new MCU take on the iconic Marvel Comics team, acting opposite Pedro Pascal's Reed Richards as the leaders of this super-powered squad.

Marvel Studios revealed the best look yet at Sue Storm's force field powers in a special new Fantastic Four: First Steps promotional imagery, adding to the character's on-screen arsenal of special super abilities.

Marvel Studios

Vanessa Kirby's Marvel Comics character can be seen on the new poster (shared online via Cinegeek News) surrounded by one of the character's signature energy fields, with the rest of the team suited up to take on the gargantuan Galactus.

Marvel Studios

This marks the first proper look at the power fans have gotten from First Steps. Previously, there had been teases of it, with a few quick close-ups of Kirby's character using the ability, but never a full head-to-toe sneak peek quite like this.

Sue's force fields are just one of her many special superpowers. Audiences have already seen her capacity to turn herself completely invisible in prior pieces of marketing.

First Steps' take on Sue Storm's abilities look similar to previous versions of the hero on-screen and off. In the comics, her force fields take on this baby blue glass bubble look.

Marvel Comics

From this first look, it seems that the comics primarily influenced the MCU's version of this specific power.

Marvel Comics

In 2005's Fantastic Four, Jessica Alba's take on the character had a less stylized look regarding her force field manipulating powers. They would appear more as a clear bubble than the glass-like blue of some other versions of the hero.

20th Century Fox

Kate Mara's Sue Storm from Fan4stic in 2015 used powers that looked a little closer to their comic book counterpart, with a bit of that blue tint sneaking through.

20th Century Fox

Another popular comparison point fans will likely make will be to NetEase Games' Marvel Rivals version of the character. The hit online shooter's take on Sue Storm does away with much of that blue hue, giving her force fields a glass-like feeling like that of Alba's Sue in 2005.

NetEase Games

Vanessa Kirby's Sue Storm is just one of four iconic heroes set to make their MCU debut in the upcoming Fantastic Four: First Steps. Kirby will be joined by Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards, Ebon Moss Bachrach as Ben Grimm, and Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm.

Directed by WandaVision's Matt Shakman, the new MCU film will follow an alternate reality take on the team living in a retro-futurist 1960s. Life is good for its central superhero squad until the terrifying Galactus comes knocking, looking to end life on Earth as we know it.

How Will Sue Storm Use Her Force Field Powers in First Steps?

Fans always knew Vanessa Kirby's Sue Storm could use powers like invisibility and manipulating force fields. However, it is still exciting to finally see these comic book abilities in action.

When it comes to her power to turn completely invisible, one can easily see how she will use it on the battlefield against the towering Galactus. Her force field manipulation, though, gets a little more complicated.

Yes, she will use the power to shield herself, creating this sphere of protective energy around her, as fans have seen time and time again in Marvel Comics. However, other uses for this specific power could be helpful to Marvel's First Family in the new movie.

One of them is protecting those around her, as she can throw a force field on another person anywhere in Sue's sight. This tactic could prove beneficial with the introduction of the adorable Franklin Richards in the new movie, the newborn baby of Sue and Reed.

If Franklin is going to get tied up in First Steps' plot, then his super-powered mother will almost surely use her force field powers to keep her baby safe at some point or another.

The other unique use of these abilities is more offensive. Generating energy constructs at will can be helpful for both attack and defense. Fans have seen Sue Storm use these powers to generate Green Lantern-like energy forms, using these 'fields' as energy-based wrecking balls to take out unsuspecting foes.