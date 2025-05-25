Vanessa Kirby's Sue Storm Uses Invisibility Powers In New Fantastic Four Movie Art

New art from The Fantastic Four: First Steps shows Vanessa Kirby's Sue Storm/Invisible Woman going partially invisible ahead of her MCU debut. Kirby will play a key role in this new Fantastic Four movie as the team's leader, but through the marketing campaign, Sue Storm's powers have not made much of a showing yet.

New promotional art for The Fantastic Four: First Steps showed Vanessa Kirby's Sue Storm using her invisibility powers for the first time. While trailers for the film have highlighted all four members of Marvel's first family, Sue Storm's powers are the only ones that have not gotten much time to shine until now.

Shown in a new promotional blast from Snapple, the core Fantastic Four team (along with their robotic assistant HERBIE) stand tall in costume, with a couple of them putting their powers on display.

Marvel Studios

Standing to the right between Pedro Pascal's Reed Richards and Joseph Quinn's Johnny Storm is Vanessa Kirby's Sue Storm, better known as the Invisible Woman. Fans can see her feet disappearing beneath her legs, with her feet and ankles outlined by a light blue hue as she turns invisible.

Marvel Studios

Other images show Sue utilizing some of her other powers, notably her ability to create force fields coming straight from her palms.

Marvel Studios

This look at Sue's invisibility powers is only one of multiple ways her powers have come into reality through media over the years. In the comics, her invisibility is most often depicted by making her translucent, showing her body with whatever is behind her showing through her.

Marvel Comics

Other comics have done something similar to what is seen in the new concept art, with only Sue's outline showing where her body, costume, and face are.

Marvel Comics

Marvel Rivals' interpretation of Sue Storm took a unique direction with her powers, making her somewhat opaque but with a blue glow all over her body, including her classically blonde hair.

Mavel Rivals

As for the original live-action depiction of Sue Storm in 2005's Fantastic Four (played by Jessica Alba), she often went completely invisible when her powers kicked in. Slowly, Alba would fade away, starting with just a barely visible outline of her features before her body disappeared fully.

20th Century Fox

While this is the first look at Sue Storm's powers in The Fantastic Four, her invisibility has not been shown or teased in any footage or other promotional material yet. Her force field powers were teased in a Fantastic Four poster at the end of 2024, but Marvel is keeping much of what she can do secret before her debut.

Kirby will join Pedro Pascal, Joseph Quinn, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and more in Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps, which hits theaters on July 28. The titular quartet will have a tremendous task ahead of them as they fight Galactus, who threatens their world's existence and forces the team into their scariest battle as a group.

When Will Sue Storm's Powers in The Fantastic Four Be Shown?

Marvel Studios

With just over two months until The Fantastic Four hits the big screen for Marvel Studios, the film's trailers have done a good job of keeping the team's powers hidden from viewers. Looking at the team as a whole, Reed Richards' powers were not included at all until the second full trailer, meaning Marvel may keep that trend up until closer to its full debut.

With this movie being the next one to hit the big screen for the MCU, Disney may not have much in terms of new footage or marketing material for the next few weeks.

A final trailer could come with the arrival of Disney and Pixar's Elio, which will be the studio's last theatrical release prior to The Fantastic Four. That new project will come to theaters on June 20, giving Marvel Studios just over a month until the team's first efforts with Marvel's First Family to premiere.

Over that span, Marvel could give a few more teases for the whole team and their powers, but the best bet is that plenty will remain under wraps to hide as many spoilers as possible for anxious MCU fans.