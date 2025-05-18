Marvel Studios Confirms Secret 5th Member of MCU Fantastic Four Team

Marvel Studios has made it clear who the Fantastic Four's honorary member will be this July. The Fantastic Four: First Steps has officially revealed that it will feature a key supporting character who serves as the team's honorary fifth member. While the movie focuses on the iconic quartet, Reed Richards, Sue Storm, Johnny Storm, and Ben Grimm, this character will also play a pivotal role.

HERBIE, the lovable robot assistant, is officially being recognized as an honorary fifth member of the MCU's Fantastic Four. As the marketing push begins, a Regal-exclusive collectible card set for The Fantastic Four: First Steps, which features HERBIE sporting the team's iconic "4" logo alongside the main cast. This development is significant because it positions the longtime supporting character as a core part of the team, not just in merchandise but in story.

HERBIE

This fan-favorite robot, voiced by Matthew Wood, isn't just comic relief: he's family. Director Matt Shakman emphasized the robot's importance in a recent interview with Empire, saying, "He’s absolutely as important and as alive as any other member of the cast." Shakman described HERBIE as a loyal and sometimes "slightly put-upon" companion, but one who's "definitely a member of the family:"

"He's absolutely as important and as alive as any other member of the cast. He's sometimes a slightly put-upon robot, but he is definitely a member of the family. He's just so charming and adorable...He is really Reed's right hand in the lab, capable of assisting him on any sort of experiment, always by his side...whether in New York City or out in space."

Interestingly, this isn't the first time the character has been portrayed as a full-fledged team member. In the 1978 animated series The New Fantastic Four, HERBIE was introduced as "the newest member of the group" (per Polygon), replacing the Human Torch in a child-friendly lineup. Now, decades later, Marvel Studios seems to be embracing that legacy for its cinematic universe.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is the next MCU film following the release of Thunderbolts*, set to launch Phase Six when it premieres on July 25, 2025. Directed by WandaVision's Matt Shakman, the main cast includes MCU newcomers Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards, Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm, with Ralph Ineson and Julia Garner as the lead villains. Marvel has emphasized that First Steps will not be another origin story but rather a bold, fresh take on the iconic team. The latest MCU post-credits scene not only set up the Avengers: Doomsday, but it spoiled its own big Fantastic Four surprise.

Is HERBIE An Avenger Now?

Marvel Studios

All four core members of the team are confirmed to appear in Avengers: Doomsday, and both Kirby and Moss-Bachrach have already been spotted on set alongside other Avengers. This strongly suggests that the Fantastic Four will play a major role in the upcoming team-up film. Now factoring in that their ship appears in the post-credits scene of Thunderbolts*, HERBIE is likely still with them as they join the MCU. If that's the case, then HERBIE's Avengers debut will most likely happen in Doomsday.

While it's unlikely he’ll be leading the charge against Robert Downey Jr. Doctor Doom, it seems HERBIE might be an honorary Avenger, in addition to the Fantastic Four. Cementing his place not just in the MCU but also in its biggest crossover event since 2019. Given the importance of HERBIE already being felt by fans, he's sure to become a new MCU favorite when he debuts in First Steps.