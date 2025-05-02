Avengers Doomsday Cast Assembles For Thunderbolts Photo (RDJ, Hemsworth, Rudd & More)

Nine cast members from Avengers: Doomsday celebrated the debut of Marvel Studios' Thunderbolts*, sharing a photo from their experience with the film. The MCU's upcoming Avengers sequel is in the early stages of filming, and Marvel is simultaneously delivering the premiere of its final Phase 5 movie to fans around the world.

Nine Avengers: Doomsday cast members took photos together following a private screening of Marvel Studios' Thunderbolts*. The photo features veterans from multiple eras of MCU storytelling, some of whom have never worked together before on a Marvel Studios project.

Shang-Chi star Simu Liu shared the picture in question on Instagram as he stood next to Winston Duke (M'Baku), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man/Doctor Doom), Channing Tatum (Gambit), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), and Anthony Mackie (Captain America).

Instagram

Another cast photo from the Avengers: Doomsday set (shared by Downey on Instagram) showed the previously-listed seven actors posing and smiling together on astroturf. They are also joined by The Fantastic Four: First Steps stars Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Thing) and Vanessa Kirby (Invisible Woman), who will also be part of the Doomsday cast.

Instagram

These images come from the set of Avengers: Doomsday, which officially began filming on April 28. Later that week, Marvel Studios celebrated the worldwide debut of Thunderbolts* on May 2, which marked the final film of the MCU's Phase 5 slate. The Doomsday cast members seen in these photos will also get to work with a handful of stars who were last seen in Thunderbolts*.

As for Doomsday, the movie is set to be potentially the biggest theatrical release in MCU history, featuring at least 27 confirmed actors in its massive cast. Bringing together the Avengers, X-Men, Fantastic Four, and more, dozens of heroes will be tasked with stopping Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom from destroying the fabric of reality.

Thunderbolts* is now playing in theaters, and Avengers: Doomsday will make its debut on May 1, 2026.

Who Else Is Already Filming Avengers: Doomsday?

Marvel Studios

Outside of these nine Doomsday stars, reports and social media images have confirmed that multiple other MCU actors are already in the United Kingdom for filming. One set of photos showed Pedro Pascal celebrating his birthday in the UK on Tessa Thompson's Instagram, although the Valkyrie star has not yet been confirmed for a role in the film.

Additionally, Magneto star Sir Ian McKellen and Nightcrawler actor Alan Cumming shared a moment together for a picture after they both came to the MCU from the X-Men saga. They will eventually be joined by other legacy actors like James Marsden (Cyclops), Sir Patrick Stewart (Professor X), and Rebecca Romijn (Mystique), who all return to their roles for this movie.

Fans are also starting to get sneak peeks at the set and costumes for Doomsday, including a tease of Pedro Pascal's Reed Richards costume in his second MCU appearance. Other photos show a field with pathways and craters all across the area, which some have theorized is connected to the X-Men's true MCU debut in this movie.

For now, however, plot details and looks at filming will remain under wraps for the foreseeable future as Marvel hopes to deliver its most epic movie to date.