Marvel Just Spoiled Phase 6's New OP Superhero Debut (Photos)

Marvel may have accidentally revealed its most formidable new hero ahead of schedule. In newly released images tied to Phase 6 of the MCU, fans got an unexpected first look at a character who could become one of the franchise's most powerful additions.

A recently revealed collectible Funko Pop! set gives fans their first clear look at baby Franklin Richards alongside Vanessa Kirby's Sue Storm, confirming his arrival in Phase 6's kickoff movie, The Fantastic Four: First Steps. While the film's official trailer revealed that Sue is pregnant, this merch drop strongly suggests that she will give birth to Franklin during the movie, setting the stage for one of the most overpowered characters in the entire MCU.

Funko

The boxed version of the collectible is clearly labeled "Invisible Woman & Franklin," leaving no doubt about the baby’s identity. Sue's adorable baby had previously been shown in the same imaging online, but it wasn't until now that it was confirmed to be Franklin.

Funko

A third image zooms in on the baby Franklin Pop, revealing he's even suited up in a tiny Fantastic Four outfit that appears to match the team's signature white-and-blue suits featured in the movie.

Funko

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is set to release on July 25, 2025, and will serve as the 37th entry in the MCU. Directed by Matt Shakman (WandaVision), the film serves as a reboot for Marvel's First Family, introducing Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm/Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm/Human Torch, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm/The Thing. Excitement for the film has continued to grow, especially after fans recently got their best look yet at the Human Torch's fiery powers in action. With the stakes higher than ever and the Fantastic Four finally stepping into the MCU spotlight, the debut of Franklin Richards might just change everything.

Franklin Richard's MCU Entrance is a Huge Deal

Marvel Comics

For comic fans, this is a massive development. Franklin Richards isn't just a Fantastic Four character; he's one of the most powerful beings in the entire Marvel Universe. In the comics, Franklin is classified as an Omega-level mutant with powers that rival, and in some cases, exceed, those of the Celestials. He can eventually rearrange matter on a molecular level, create entire pocket universes from scratch, and unleash devastating telekinetic and telepathic blasts. And he does all of this beginning in childhood, which makes him both wildly powerful and unpredictable due to his still-developing control.

Introducing Franklin at this stage of the Multiverse Saga has major implications. As Marvel gears up for Phase 6 with Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars and the cosmic threats ahead, the arrival of a character with universe-shaping abilities could redefine the balance of power in the MCU. By the end of First Steps, the Fantastic Four are now expected to be in the Earth-616 MCU, in which Franklin might play a huge part. If the comics are any indication, Franklin Richards won't just be Sue and Reed's son, he may be the key to saving or remaking the multiverse itself.