Thunderbolts Spoils Second Post-Credit Scene Reveal Earlier In Movie

Marvel accidentally spoiled part of Thunderbolts*' post-credits scene shortly before it began playing to close out Phase 5's final film. Considering how much hype had built up for what the MCU had in store to tease the future of the franchise, eagle-eyed fans could get a sense of who might be included after the movie's core story ended.

Warning - the rest of this article contains spoilers for the post-credits scenes from Thunderbolts*.

The Fantastic Four's arrival in Thunderbolts*'s second post-credits scene was spoiled in the credits, which listed composer Michael Giacchino's theme for the group. Alongside listings for Alan Silvestri's Avengers theme and Starship's "Nothing's Gonna Stop Us Now," the credits read, "Fantastic Four: First Steps Main Theme, Composed by Michael Giacchino."

For full perspective, this extended scene shows the newly dubbed New Avengers returning to the Watchtower and discussing the status of their team name 14 months after the events of Thunderbolts*. This discussion is tabled when Yelena Belova and Bucky Barnes notice a large unidentified object entering Earth's atmosphere, and Yelena works to get a closer look at the object in question.

The team looks up at their monitor in confusion, as they learn it is an extradimensional spaceship coming from another universe. Slowly, Giacchino's The Fantastic Four theme begins playing as the ship turns to reveal a massive blue "4" on the side, indicating the Fantastic Four's long-awaited introduction to Earth-616.

This scene comes at the end of Thunderbolts*, the final movie in Marvel Studios' Phase 5 slate, which brings together a team of antiheroes from across the MCU against the powerful Sentry. Led by Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova, this team has to work past their differences and figure out a way to stop Sentry from bringing the entire planet into darkness.

Is The Thunderbolts Post-Credit Scene Just A Scene From Avengers: Doomsday?

A few past MCU films have included post-credits scenes that were reused during the plots of movies that were released later on.

For instance, Ant-Man's second scene (featuring Captain America and Falcon holding the Winter Soldier hostage) was seen again in Captain America: Civil War. Joe and Anthony Russo also directed that scene during production for Civil War ahead of Ant-Man's debut.

A similar event came with the post-credits scene from Doctor Strange, which showed Strange meeting Thor and discussing Odin's disappearance. Directed by Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi, this scene was an early part of the plot of Waititi's first MCU film.

It is important to note that the Russo Brothers directed the Thunderbolts* post-credits scene, while Jake Schreier directed the rest of the film. This certainly leads many to believe the scene could be used in Doomsday rather than The Fantastic Four: First Steps, although both are viable options.

With the Fantastic Four confirmed to be in Doomsday's cast, this scene officially sets up their arrival on Earth-616 from another universe. However, the rest of the story plays out from here, the stage is set for these teams of heroes and more to have their lives changed forever.