The full soundtrack for Thunderbolts* was recently revealed online, and some of the track titles feature major spoilers. Marvel Studios has been aiming to reduce the amount of spoilers that surface regarding the film, but as its premiere date (May 2, 2025) gets closer, keeping everything under wraps has proven to be rather impossible. However, to increase hype for its upcoming release, the studio recently released a Thunderbolts* special on Disney+.

Thunderbolts Movie Soundtrack Listing Spoilers Explained

The official soundtrack for Thunderbolts* recently surfaced, including the titles of every single track and how long each track will be. There are 32 tracks in total, but some of the titles include notable spoilers for the upcoming film. Specifically, the order in which the tracks are listed will coincide with the order specific scenes take place in the movie, meaning that fans can look at the titles and piece together when certain events will happen before even seeing the film.

The Thunderbolts* soundtrack will notably begin with a track titled "There's Something Wrong with Me." This particular track doesn't come as a surprise necessarily since Thunderbolts*' opening scene was already officially released, but it does prove that the soundtrack is in the same order as the scenes are in the film.

Using this logic, the listing spoiled when some major moments may have happened. For example, the fourth track is titled "Last Assignment." Those words could mean anything, but it is possible that an established MCU character could die early on in the film.

Another spoilery title in the soundtrack listing is the seventh track, "Forest Memory." It was already confirmed by actress Violet McGraw (who played Young Yelena in Black Widow) that she would be reprising her role in Thunderbolts*. The final trailer for the film confirmed this, as it showed Florence Pugh's Yelena in a forest looking at two young girls, one of which was McGraw as a young version of herself.

This scene seems to be what the "Forest Memory" track is alluding to, so, considering it is the seventh track on the album, fans can expect the scene to take place rather early on in the movie.

Another track title that may have spoiled a big scene is track number 9, "Walker's Memory." Since "Forest Memory" will seemingly feature a flashback that Yelena has, "Walker's Memory" will likely showcase a flashback for Wyatt Russell's John Walker.

One of the big questions going into Thunderbolts* that many have is how much Sebastian Stan's Bucky Barnes will be featured on-screen. In the trailer, a shot showcases Bucky shooting a limo with some sort of explosive round, and the soundtrack order spoiled when that scene will take place too.

Track 14 is titled "Limo Chase," and then the next track (15) is called "It's Bucky!" It is impossible to know if that will be Bucky's first appearance in the movie, but it seems likely that it will be the point he meets up with other members of the team. Since those are tracks 14 and 15 and there are 32 total tracks, that scene will likely take place halfway through the film.

Another notable track title is "Introducing Sentry," which is placed at the 20th spot on the album. If that is the first time that Sentry is seen on-screen, that would mean that it is more than halfway through the film.

However, just two and three tracks later, fans will see the titles "Penthouse Fight" and "It's Not Robert You Need to Be Afraid Of." This implies that some sort of major fight will take place in the penthouse of what used to be Avengers Tower, and that fans will then get their first look at The Void.

There are other titles that seem to have some potential spoilers in them, such as track 26 ("Yelena's Choice") and track 30 ("You Can't Even Save Yourself"), but the ones mentioned appear to include the biggest moments and spoilers.

The full list of 32 tracks, along with their confirmed lengths, can be seen below:

There’s Something Wrong with Me (1:32) I Needed That Face (0:43) The Light Inside You Is Dim (1:22) Last Assignment (1:46) I’m Not Here for You (2:41) Countdown (2:22) Forest Memory (1:06) The Climb (1:46) Walker’s Memory (1:01) Preparing for Lethal (2:07) Every Man for Himself (1:00) Maybe We’ll All Get Out of Here Alive (2:00) First Flight (1:25) Limo Chase (2:04) It’s Bucky! (1:16) Welcome to the Watchtower (1:03) To Be Chosen (1:31) For the Glory (0:50) Left the Door Unlocked (0:57) Introducing Sentry (0:44) Unimpeachable (1:17) Penthouse Fight (1:22) It’s Not Robert You Need to Be Afraid Of (1:19) I Don’t See Your Mistakes (1:34) No Use Fighting (3:06) Yelena’s Choice (1:53) Searching for Bob (1:58) The Attic (1:23) Show Us the Worst (1:29) You Can’t Even Save Yourself (2:57) Not Alone (2:50) Thunderbolts* (3:27)

Thunderbolts* has premiered to an 88% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes, making it the most acclaimed MCU entry since 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home. Along with Pugh, Russell and Stan, the film also stars David Harbour as Red Guardian, Lewis Pullman as Robert Reynolds, Hannah John-Kamen as Ava Starr, Olga Kurylenko as Antonia Dreykov, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine.

Do Other Movie Soundtrack's Include Spoilers?

Some may be wondering why Thunderbolts*' official soundtrack seems to contain so many spoilers. After all, the movie has not even been officially released yet, so it may seem odd for this particular film to potentially spoil the movie by the soundtrack.

Thunderbolts* is not the first film to have spoiled fans by including important plot details in the official soundtrack listing. When The Phantom Menace was released in 1999, its soundtrack was released prior to the film and included titles such as "Qui-Gon's Noble End" and "Anakin Defeats Sebulba." So, going into that movie, fans already essentially knew that Qui-Gon would die at the end of the movie and that Anakin would win the podrace on Tatooine.

Sometimes, there is simply no way around revealing plot details in track titles. Film soundtracks have historically had actual titles instead of just track numbers, and after the film is released, it would be extremely hard for some listeners to find the exact track they are looking for if something important wasn't included in the title.

Thunderbolts* definitely isn't the first movie to spoil its fans thanks to the soundtrack, and definitely won't be the last.