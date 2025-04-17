Thunderbolts Asterisk Mystery Deepens After Major Change In New Trailer

The newest and final trailer for Marvel Studios' Thunderbolts* gave fans yet another enigma to ponder in the weeks ahead of its debut.

Even with plenty of positive buildup for Marvel Studios' next movie, there is still plenty of mystery surrounding what will come to fruition in the story. Behind a team of half a dozen antiheroes and one of the most powerful MCU villains ever, Marvel Studios' last Phase 5 film has no shortage of thrilling story threads.

One of those story threads has to do with the mysterious asterisk in Thunderbolts*' title card, which has been a talking point for creatives and fans throughout the movie's entire marketing campaign.

Thunderbolts* Asterisk Change Brings Up New Questions For The MCU Movie

Marvel Studios released a new trailer for Thunderbolts* ahead of its May 2 debut, teasing more of the movie's plot along with focusing on Lewis Pullman's villainous Sentry.

Interestingly, the Thunderbolts* title card at the end of the movie used a different-looking asterisk, which has been a major talking point for months.

Marvel Studios

This asterisk only has five points as opposed to the six-pointed asterisk that had been seen in all previous iterations of the Thunderbolts* title card. A comparison between the two can be seen below:

Marvel Studios

Notably, the movie's second trailer also used a five-pointed asterisk when it debuted during Super Bowl LIX in February. However, this time, the trailer put far more emphasis on it by showing it in a full-screen view as the title card closed out the trailer.

This seems to be the latest indication that one of the Thunderbolts' team members may not make it out of this movie alive. Trailers and marketing have hinted at Taskmaster being the character in the most danger, as Olga Kurlyenko's Black Widow villain has often been missing from certain big scenes and moments.

Making this update even more interesting is the poster Marvel Studios released for Thunderbolts*, along with the final trailer. This poster once again uses the six-pointed asterisk rather than the one with five points seen in the last two trailers.

Marvel Studios

What Does The Thunderbolts* Asterisk Really Mean

Marvel Studios

As mentioned, the asterisk in Thunderbolts*' title is arguably the hottest topic of debate ahead of this movie's release. This mystery will likely not be solved until the film debuts, with the true title likely being a major reveal after the core story is unveiled in full.

The running bet for many fans as of writing is that it will turn out to have something to do with the Dark Avengers. Considering Thunderbolts* will be the last film of Phase 5, a slot usually reserved for a big team-up movie, this line of thinking would make sense for Marvel Studios.

Thus far, Marvel has been vigilant in not sharing too many specific details about Thunderbolts*' plot, only giving fans hints and teases of what to expect in the greater story.

Now, the studio can go into the film's release relatively worry-free, pertaining to spoilers and plot leaks, leaving viewers anxious to see what becomes of the asterisk and so many other mysteries.

Thunderbolts* will debut in theaters on Friday, May 2.