Marvel’s Thunderbolts Releases New IMAX Trailer (Watch)

IMAX has debuted a new trailer for Marvel Studios' Thunderbolts*, which gives fans a thrilling peek into the MCU's upcoming summer blockbuster.

Thunderbolts* has had a record-setting promotional run for Marvel Studios in multiple ways. Not only does it have one of the MCU's longest promotional tours (its first trailer debuted over nine months before its release date), but it's also included the MCU's longest-ever trailers when looking at combined runtimes.

Now, this movie is the next big-screen adventure slotted for release following Daredevil: Born Again's debut on Disney+. Additionally, even with so much footage already out to the public, Marvel still seems to have plenty of surprises up its sleeve.

Marvel Studios clipped together a brand-new trailer for Thunderbolts* to hype its IMAX release, which is now playing in front of certain films.

Largely, this trailer clips together multiple moments from the previous trailers Marvel has put out for Thunderbolts*. However, some of the shots are extended.

However, this new trailer does add several extended moments from scenes included in previous trailers; including Yelena Belova falling off the building, a couple more seconds of Bucky chasing the Red Guardian's limo, and new shots of Taskmaster using her sword.

Fans later see new quick shots of Taskmaster, Ghost, and John Walker as part of a team round-up, all of them about to dive into battle.

One new bit of dialogue comes from Julia Louis-Dreyfus' Valentina while she talks to Yelena in the building formerly known as Stark Tower and the Avengers Tower. She is seen telling Yelena, "You formed this team," putting into question who is organizing the Thunderbolts' efforts behind the scenes.

What to Expect From Marvel Studios' Thunderbolts*

Thunderbolts* will take a new direction for Marvel Studios by focusing on a team made up of villains and antiheroes. Further tying back to that thought is the often-discussed asterisk in the movie's title, which Marvel has confirmed means something further that will be revealed at a later date.

Also being introduced in Phase 5's final movie is the ultra-powerful Marvel Comics villain Sentry, who looks set to be the subject of the Thunderbolts' core mission. Already seen embracing his nature by turning New Yorkers into shadows, Lewis Pullman's character should be one of the MCU's scariest antagonists to date.

Taking into account this film's place as the conclusion of Phase 5 and the mystery behind the asterisk, many expect this to deliver the MCU's take on the Dark Avengers or something similar.

Thunderbolts* is already being hailed as one of the most-anticipated MCU projects of the year (see more on The Direct's most-anticipated MCU entries of 2025 here). With the new movie setting up a never-before-seen team of characters and expanding the story further, there is plenty to look forward to.

Now, the big mystery is seeing what else Marvel will use in Thunderbolts* marketing campaign to hype up the movie further, especially with so much already out there.

This footage was originally posted online by the MCU Master YouTube account.